Vantage lays off employees weeks after announcing it was up for sale

For years, Vantage has come under fierce and sustained criticism from customers for years-long delays in refunds for canceled trips, some dating back to the beginning of the pandemic. In April, Vantage customers began publicly complaining about last-minute cancellations of long-planned — and paid for — trips.

The former employees said they were informed at a virtual meeting last week that a hoped-for sale of the travel company had not happened, at least not on the expected timetable, leading to the layoffs. It is unknown whether a sale is still possible.

Vantage Travel, a longtime Boston cruise and tour company, has laid off an unspecified number of employees, weeks after the company said it was negotiating a sale, according to interviews with multiple laid-off employees and a copy of an internal e-mail.

The former employees said news of the layoffs was delivered on June 20 by top Vantage managers at a virtual meeting of sales and other employees, most of whom worked remotely dealing with customers and prospective customers on the phone as part of the company’s “call center.” About 15 people attended that meeting. The total number of employees laid off could not be determined.

In an e-mail to employees, a Vantage human resources manager said that “as this is a layoff, all are eligible for unemployment benefits,” while covering other issues relating to the layoffs, such as the date of their final paycheck and health care insurance options. Employees were also asked to return laptops.

“I just want to thank all of your for your hard work, dedication and patience especially during the last few months,” the manager said. “I wish you the best of luck going forward.”

Former employees interviewed by the Globe asked that their names not be used to avoid possibly negative repercussions during a difficult time as they seek unemployment compensation.

People viewed a Vantage Travel cruise ship, named Ocean Explorer, before it was christened on Oct. 25, 2021. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

A summary of what the former employees and contractors told the Globe, plus a copy of the internal e-mail, was sent to Vantage executives on Tuesday with a request for comment. The executives did not immediately respond to the request.

Vantage has made little public comment since April, when customers first began contacting the Globe to complain about last-minute cancellation of ocean and river cruises in Europe and elsewhere around the world. Some cancellations came within a few days of scheduled departures.

But on June 9 the company did respond to Globe inquiries by revealing it was in negotiations for the sale of the company.

“At this time, Vantage Deluxe World Travel is engaged in sensitive negotiations for a sale of the company,” Rossella Mercuri, Vantage general counsel, said in the e-mail.

Mercuri declined to comment further, citing “confidentiality agreements governing our negotiations.”

It was a stunning revelation for a company that has been a travel mainstay in Boston for 40 years, apparently prompted by the leak of a purported internal memo saying scheduled trips were suspended for at least 90 days “in light of our impending transaction.”

What it meant was that Vantage, after years of unflattering publicity, apparently had decided it was time to get what it could in a sale and let new owners step in.

The purported memo said Vantage had decided to dock two of its ships — “the Ocean Vessels” — in Caen, France, “until we have a better idea of the timeline for restarting operations.”

The purported internal memo had surfaced on June 2 on Consumer Rescue, a consumer advocacy website. Michelle Couch-Friedman, who operates the website, sent a copy of the five-sentence memo to the Globe, which sent it with questions to Vantage.

Couch-Friedman also recently reported about layoffs at Vantage, saying that as of June 20 she began “receiving messages from Vantage employees who attended a meeting … and were informed that the entire team was being laid off.”

In late 2021, Vantage marked a hopeful milestone when it celebrated with a champagne christening the launch of the $70 million Ocean Explorer in Boston Harbor. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Vantage could owe customers millions of dollars in refunds, based on the more than 800 complaints that have piled up at the office of Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. That office has mediated on behalf of about 80 Massachusetts residents, recovering more than $1.2 million in refunds. (The office accepts complaints from out-of-state consumers but urges them to contact their own state’s attorney general for assistance.)

Most demands for refunds are for $10,000 or more, meaning Vantage could owe millions of dollars, based on the number of complaints filed with the attorney general’s office.

Vantage could also owe money to suppliers and vendors. One contractor who works overseas setting up trips said in an interview that his contract was abruptly canceled last week. He said he is owed thousands of dollars.

Vantage, founded in 1983 by Hank Lewis, is small in comparison to such industry behemoths as Carnival and Royal Caribbean, which operate enormous ships capable of carrying many thousands of travelers. Vantage’s most popular ships are outfitted for fewer than 180 passengers, and its ocean and river cruises, and land expeditions emphasize cultural exploration for “discerning travelers,” according to its website. It also caters to women traveling solo.

In late 2021, Vantage marked a hopeful milestone when it celebrated with a champagne christening the launch of the $70 million Ocean Explorer in Boston Harbor. (One year later, it launched Ocean Explorer’s sister ship, Ocean Odyssey. Vantage has long-term leases on the ships.)

But the glitzy launch exposed another side of the Vantage story. It caught the attention of two local couples who had been fighting for about 18 months for $46,000 owed to them by Vantage for a canceled safari to Africa. After the Globe asked questions, on their behalf, Vantage refunded the couples’ money.

The glitzy launch of Vantage Travel's Ocean Explorer ship caught the attention of two local couples — including Theresa and James Stablewski of Danvers, pictured here — who had been fighting for about 18 months for $46,000 owed to them by Vantage for a canceled safari to Africa. After the Globe asked questions, on their behalf, Vantage refunded the couples’ money. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff





