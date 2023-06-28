Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A dickcissel was photographed at Crane WMA in Falmouth, where other sightings included 2 American kestrels, 4 brown thrashers, 55 grasshopper sparrows, 30 field sparrows, 4 Eastern meadowlarks, 15 prairie warblers, and 3 blue grosbeaks.

Another swallow-tailed kite was photographed in Sandwich and a Mississippi kite was reported from Eastham.

Recent sightings (through June 20) as reported to Mass Audubon.

An Atlantic puffin flew by Race Point in Provincetown, where other sightings included 2 Arctic terns, 7 lesser black-backed gulls, a sooty shearwater, 18 Wilson’s storm-petrels, and a bald eagle.

Birds tallied in surveys of closed parts of Monomoy NWR included 2 Northern pintail, 12 gadwall, 36 red knots, 7 white-rumped sandpipers, 48 Arctic terns, 300 least terns, a black tern, 20,000 common terns, and 7 glossy ibis.

Late, uncommon migrants included Acadian flycatchers in a few places, alder and yellow-bellied flycatchers at Wing Island in Brewster, and a dark-eyed junco and a chestnut-sided warbler in Wellfleet.

Other sightings around the Cape included the annual Elain Ave chuck-will’s-widow and 2 worm-eating warblers continuing in Falmouth, 2 white-eyed vireos elsewhere in Falmouth, a seaside sparrow and 23 saltmarsh sparrows at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, 2 black vultures elsewhere in Barnstable, a common nighthawk at Nauset Beach in Orleans, and a red crossbill in Provincetown.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org .



