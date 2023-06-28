Rangers arrive at Provincetown dune shack in attempt to evict occupants, leave after issuing verbal warnings

“As part of carrying our responsibilities to protect park property and resources, park staff visited [Frenchie’s] shack and will continue to do so to ensure the shack is protected,” confirmed Tracy O’Toole, National Park Service chief of external affairs for Interior Region 1. “This morning, three individuals were issued verbal warnings for trespassing.”

Michela Murphy, a Del Deo family friend and supporter, whose family owns the restaurant Sal’s Place, spent the night in the cottage. Romolo Del Deo, the painter’s son, said the family plans to occupy the shack until a court order is issued.

National Park Service rangers appeared Wednesday morning to enforce the eviction of noted painter Salvatore Del Deo from the dune shack known as “Frenchie’s.”

“As we have shared previously, the NPS is committed to equitable access to public lands,” she continued, echoing an earlier statement provided to the Globe. “Individuals overstaying terminated life estates without legal authority have been using public lands for their private and exclusive benefit and like anyone occupying NPS property without legal authority to do so, they are expected to vacate.”

Murphy, one of the three occupying the shack at the time, said she does not intend to leave.

“They were super nice; they’re in a tough position,” Murphy said of the two rangers who arrived by vehicle. “I told them my intention is to stay. I know our politicians are working to try and come to an amicable resolution with the Park Service.”

In the spring, the National Park Service ordered the Del Deo family to vacate the shack. Romolo Del Deo appealed the order and was granted a 90-day extension, which expired on Tuesday. Salvatore Del Deo, along with his family, has helped maintain the shack for 77 years, after it was first built by Jeanne “Frenchie” Schnell, or Chanel, as she was sometimes called. The Park Service ordered the Del Deos to vacate the shack after learning of the 2016 death of Schnell’s daughter; a surviving daughter resides in Tennessee. The family says she approves of their shack stewardship, and argues that the NPS order violates a 2012 Use Plan that would suggest a provisional lease be issued to the remaining Schnell daughter.

“People don’t understand how to live out here,” said Murphy, as she prepared to join a Tuesday sit-in, referring to an ongoing Request for Proposals that would invite new lease-holders to what will soon be 10 of the 19 dune shacks.

While the structures of the dune shack colony were determined eligible for federal protection in 1989 after their designation in the National Registry of Historic Places, the remote society that occupies them was not.

In a study commissioned by the National Park Service in 2005, anthropologist Robert J. Wolfe determined that the people of Peaked Hill Bars Historic District and their specific knowledge and practices — not just the structures — qualified as what is known as a “Traditional Cultural Property.”

“A positive finding for Traditional Cultural Property would offer a reason for the National Park Service to manage the Seashore to enhance the values to the park created by the dune shacks,” wrote Wolfe. “In my opinion, the current plan of dispossessing the shack residents does the opposite.”

Wolfe wrote in the report that the community has used the dune shacks “for traditional purposes for more than a century,” in accordance with the agency’s own policies defining traditional peoples as occupying a space for two or more generations, or 40 years.

Advertisement

In a 2007 letter from Janet Snyder Mathews, Keeper of the National Register of Historic Places to the National Park Service, the office refuted its own consultant’s findings, stating that the dune dwellers did not constitute a TCP because of their fluid nature. “The group/community must have existed historically and the same group/community continues to the present,” wrote Mathews. “The groups that are culturally identified with the [shack] District were historically (and continue to be) fluid, evolving, and different from one year to the next.”

Via email this week, Wolfe noted that he had never been contacted by the agency throughout the study in order to discuss qualifying criteria, was not consulted in the process of the negative finding that refuted his study, and never heard from the agency following the decision.

Meanwhile, local and federal legislators have addressed the Department of Interior, advocating for greater flexibility to accommodate the painter and his family, as well as an “open and transparent” RFP selection process to follow. State Senator Julian Cyr will meet in coming days with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s office to discuss what he called concerns with the RFP, and to urge the government to honor previous agreements made with dune dwellers.