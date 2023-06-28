A 2020 presidential rematch? N.H. political poll suggests the 2024 ballot could feel familiar

Trump leads with support from 47 percent of New Hampshire’s GOP primary voters, a 5-point improvement since March . DeSantis, meanwhile, placed second at 19 percent, a 10-point drop.

While the top two contenders for the Republican presidential nomination campaigned Tuesday in New Hampshire, the Saint Anselm College Survey Center released new poll results that show the gap between former president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seems to have widened.

The latest data — which generally aligns with survey results released this month by two other pollsters — shows former New Jersey governor Chris Christie in third place at 6 percent, as he strives to be seen as Trump’s top GOP critic.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley landed in fourth with 5 percent, and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina was in fifth with 4 percent, as the other GOP presidential hopefuls barely registered on the scale.

The shifting landscape shows how Trump is looking to reenact his 2016 primary performance, when he found his way to the GOP nomination as the opposition he faced from within his own party was diluted by several other candidates, and it highlights the difficult path DeSantis faces in 2024, according to the pollsters at Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

“DeSantis will have to articulate a clear rationale for his challenge to Trump if he is to avoid falling back to the pack,” they wrote.

DeSantis took swipes at the former president while campaigning Tuesday, as Trump blasted the Florida governor directly. Trump also spent a significant amount of time during his Lilac Luncheon speech talking about the 2020 election and the criminal indictments he faces.

The latest poll suggests those two topics are likely to resonate with voters in the Republican primary, but less so in the general election:

A majority, 55 percent, of Republican-aligned voters in New Hampshire said they believe Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was “stolen,” but a majority of all voters in the state, 63 percent, said they don’t believe him, according to the survey.

An overwhelming majority, 85 percent, of Republican-aligned voters said the indictments against Trump are politically motivated, but a majority of all voters, 55 percent, said the indictments are legitimate, according to the survey.

When the pollsters asked New Hampshire voters about hypothetical showdowns with President Biden in the general election, Trump fell short of Biden by 9 points, and DeSantis didn’t perform any better. (Trump touted a national poll Tuesday from Morning Consult that showed him 3 points ahead of Biden, while DeSantis was 2 points behind Biden.)

Neither of the current Democratic challengers appears to pose a significant threat to Biden’s renomination. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson polled at 9 percent and 8 percent, respectively, while Biden polled at 68 percent among Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, according to the Saint Anselm poll.

All of which suggests your 2024 general election ballot may look familiar.

“At this early stage of the presidential primaries, voters seem intent on seeing a rematch of the 2020 election,” said Neil Levesque, director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, noting that an “astonishing” 83 percent of New Hampshire voters overall said having another Trump-Biden faceoff would demonstrate that the political party system is broken.

“As of today,” he said, “voters seem headed toward precipitating a rematch of 2020 that few claim to be happy about.”

The Big Picture

Matthew Cannon, a climber for Rice Tree Service from Westminster, uses a chainsaw on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to cut up a 110-foot oak tree that fell between the two cabins at Camp Spofford in Spofford N.H., and damaged a building during Monday night's storm. Kristopher Radder/Associated Press

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com.