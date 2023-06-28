After days of rain, it looks a little less showery in the days ahead

Into the evening hours Wednesday there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially west of Route 128. The radar loop below shows where showers were already popping up as of the early afternoon.

Early-morning showers have left us with clouds and plenty of humidity and the pattern we’ve been in has kept sunshine at a premium, all with abundant moisture. It depends on where you are as to how much rain you’ve seen over the past week — some areas have gotten drenched while others have had much lighter precipitation. Temperatures have been above average for the past several days although because of the lack of sunshine it may seem that hasn’t been so.

Some showers and thunderstorms were evident on Wednesday afternoon across the northeast. COD Weather

It won’t be perfect for the next three days, but rainfall should be less extensive. This means that I can’t completely rule out a shower Thursday or even Friday but the odds are you’re not going to see any rain.

Temperatures will continue about where they’ve been, generally in the upper 70s to lower 80s. On those days in which we get a little more sunshine, the mid-80s are not out of the question.

After a partly to mostly sunny Saturday, Sunday brings back a chance for showers. It won’t be a washout, just more of what we’ve experienced the past couple of weeks.

Dew points are forecast to be mostly in the 60s into the weekend. WeatherBELL

Monday and Tuesday are likely days off for many. Temperatures are going to be seasonably warm and if we can muster enough sunshine it could get well into the 80s. The problem comes with whether or not the upper pattern is conducive for dryer air or more of this showery pattern. At this point it’s just too early to know.

Further ahead in time, warmer-than-average conditions as well as fairly regular shower activity seem to be in the cards, in other words the drought of last year is far from being repeated this summer.

Rainfall into the second week of July is forecast to be average or above average. WeatherBELL

Finally, there has been a lot of smoke from the Canadian wildfires in many part of the United States and even into Europe.

With the upper flow coming from the south, the smoke won’t be arriving on a direct trajectory anytime soon, but if the upper winds do shift, it is possible that smoke could still be in our future once again.

Air quality over the Midwest continues to be unhealthy in large swaths of that region. EPA.GOV



