After 7 hours of proceedings, Boston council approves one override for $4.2b operating budget

The proposed overrides would have pumped more money into a litany of services, including senior programming, expansion of the city’s tree canopy, Black Heritage Trail signage, and English-as-second-language classes. To do that, the overrides would have taken money from various budget line items, including snow and Boston police equipment, various contractual services, and supplies for a number of departments.

In a marathon meeting at City Hall that stretched across about seven hours and was spiked with bitterness and acrimony between councilors, four separate override votes to the mayor’s budget failed to garner the necessary two-thirds support of the 12-member council.

There was drama aplenty, but in the end the Boston City Council on Wednesday mostly left Mayor Michelle Wu’s $4.2 billion municipal operating budget for next year alone, passing only one of five prospective overrides to Wu’s spending plan.

The one override that did pass will bring a $584,000 bump in pay for municipal officers, who provide security at buildings such as City Hall. To do that, the council took money out of contractual services for the city’s property management.

But even the one override measure the council did approve is already being met with questions from the Wu administration, which said Wednesday night it would be reviewing the legality of the move.

Wednesday’s proceedings were interrupted by multiple recesses, as councilors consulted financial and legal officials for various questions and scenarios. The meeting came days away from the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.

“This is always a difficult process,” said Councilor Liz Breadon, who said she could not support any of the overrides. She added that the overrides contained “many wonderful ideas.”

Earlier this month, Wu rejected the bulk of the council’s amendments for next year’s budget, including proposals that would have slashed spending for police and veterans services and increased money allotted to promote citizen input in budgeting.

In a statement a Wu spokesman said, “We’re grateful to the City Council for approving a budget restoring full funding to core City services and public safety, and investing in the infrastructure and services to make Boston the best place in the country to raise a family.”

But the statement continued that the Wu administration will “be reviewing the legal validity of the override provision, as the Boston City Charter places the authority to contract with municipal unions solely with the Administration, and not in the purview of the Council.”





Discussion at Wednesday’s meeting at times devolved into the bitter backbiting that has come to define the council in recent months.

During one rant on the council floor, Councilor Frank Baker compared the budgetary process to “dirty pool,” and lamented that councilors only received the final details of proposed overrides toward the end of Wednesday’s meeting. He called the way the process unfolded “dangerous.”

“We got this a half-hour ago,” Baker said. “A lot of it looks like we’re going to pit people against other people.”

Baker at one point made a comparison to councilors acting like pigs during the budgetary process, a reference that was not lost on Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, the chair of the council’s ways and means committee, which oversees the budget process. Earlier in the meeting, Fernandes Anderson, the first Muslim elected to the City Council, said she had received death threats and Islamophobic and xenophobic messages recently in the midst of this year’s budget planning. .

In Boston, she said, “A Black woman can’t complain.” And later, noting Baker’s reference to pigs, she lamented that Council President Ed Flynn did not reprimand Baker for that outburst.

Fernandes Anderson supported the overrides, saying they would not affect city personnel, meaning no one would lose their jobs should the proposals take effect, a claim that drew loud skepticism from Baker. The budgetary changes would also help further empower women and immigrants and foster a “strong and inclusive Boston,” she said.

Councilor Michael Flaherty explained why he would not support any of the overrides.

“The budget is sound, it’s balanced, it’s prudent, it’s fair,” he said. “It supports a high level of basic city services.”

Councilor Kendra Lara, meanwhile, supported the overrides, saying that the proposals were “reflective of all of the concerns” of the council.

“I don’t see any thing here that has not been addressed,” she said.

Councilor Julia Mejia criticized the political theater that unfolded during the process, saying she was unsure if she wanted to be “an actress in that play.”

“Budget after budget, season after season, we’re not investing in the things that we know will address the root causes of poverty, that will address the root causes of violence,” she said.

Earlier in June, the council approved an operating budget that featured about $53 million worth of changes to Wu’s initial proposal. Wu sent the budget back to the council, rejecting the bulk of its changes.

Before last year, the council could only approve or deny the mayor’s overall budget proposal and could not move money between line items unless the mayor had requested it. That system had long frustrated councilors.

Nowadays, the council has more power over the city’s purse strings, but under current budget protocols, the council cannot propose an operating budget that exceeds the $4.2 billion total Wu outlined earlier this year. That means if councilors want to add somewhere, they must subtract somewhere else.

Councilor Ricardo Arroyo acknowledged that dynamic inevitably leads to “uncomfortable decisions.”

“Dollars are values,” said Arroyo.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.