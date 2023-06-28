Barnstable police arrest teenager in connection with two shooting incidents

Police in Barnstable arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday in connection with two recent shooting incidents, authorities said.

The teenager was arrested around 1:30 a.m. for his alleged roles in the shootings that occurred May 27 in the Craigville Beach parking lot in Centerville and Sunday in the area of Main Street and High School Road in Hyannis, police said in a statement.

The juvenile was charged with assault to murder with a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm, and accessory before and after the fact. At his arraignment on Tuesday, he was ordered held until a dangerousness hearing slated for July 12, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.