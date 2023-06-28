Barnstable police arrest teenager in connection with two shooting incidents

Police in Barnstable arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday in connection with two recent shooting incidents, authorities said.
The teenager was arrested around 1:30 a.m. for his alleged roles in the shootings that occurred May 27 in the Craigville Beach parking lot in Centerville and Sunday in the area of Main Street and High School Road in Hyannis, police said in a statement.
The juvenile was charged with assault to murder with a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm, and accessory before and after the fact. At his arraignment on Tuesday, he was ordered held until a dangerousness hearing slated for July 12, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.
The Centerville Beach shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m., police said.
“During the incident, two males were shot at while they were parked in the beach parking lot,” police said. “One victim sustained minor injuries from broken glass.”
In the second shooting on Sunday afternoon, a man was shot in the legs, police said. He was taken to a Cape Cod hospital before being flown to a Boston-area facility for further treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening.
Investigators found a damaged vehicle that had “apparently fled” the scene of the second shooting and crashed into two other cars, police said. Both occupants ran away.
“Once again, investigators were able to secure key pieces of evidence, including video surveillance, that assisted them in determining that each incident was not a random act of violence,” police said. “Further investigation revealed that a 16-year-old Hyannis juvenile was directly involved in both shootings.”
