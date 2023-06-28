Berklee College of Music president takes leave of absence

Berklee College of Music President Erica Muhl has taken a leave of absence, the college said Wednesday.

David Bogen, Berklee’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, is serving as interim president. A spokeswoman for the college declined to comment on the reason for Muhl’s leave and did not provide an expected end date.

Muhl, who has led the renowned music school since 2021, is its first female president. Muhl succeeded Roger Brown, who served as president for 17 years. She came to Boston from California, where led the music and arts school at the University of Southern California.