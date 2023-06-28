Black bear seen in Quincy, caught on video by police officer

“The whereabouts of the bear is currently unknown, there have been no other sightings or reports overnight,” police said.

Officer Jimmy Dalton spotted the bear just before midnight while he was on patrol near a wooded area behind BJ’s Wholesale Club on Crown Colony Drive, Quincy police wrote on Facebook .

Quincy police are advising residents and the public to report any sightings of the bear to their communications division at 617-479-1212, or dial 911 if an emergency response is needed.

“Even if the bear is spotted in a remote or wooded area it is important that we are notified,” police wrote.

Advertisement

As the number of black bears in Massachusetts has grown, they’ve been expanding eastward into the suburbs of Greater Boston. State wildlife officials say that if bears are in your neighborhood, you should make sure your trash is secure, and remove any bird feeders from your property. For more tips and advice on black bears, visit mass.gov/service-details/learn-about-black-bears.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.