Crane falls onto house in Franklin; no injuries reported, police say

A large crane involved in tree work toppled onto a house in Franklin Wednesday, but the residents and the operator escaped injury, officials said.
Authorities received reports that a crane had fallen on Michelle’s Way in the early afternoon, according to Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Carlucci.
“It’s still an active scene,” Carlucci said.
The residents of the home and the crane operator were unharmed. The extent of the damage to the home remains unclear, Carlucci said.
“The cause is under investigation,” he said.
Advisory: Crews are out with an incident on Michelle’s Way. Bent St. is blocked in the area. pic.twitter.com/0xOjWy5WYH— Franklin Fire (@FranklinMAfire) June 28, 2023
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.