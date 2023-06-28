fb-pixel Skip to main content

Crane falls onto house in Franklin; no injuries reported, police say

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated June 28, 2023, 1 hour ago
A crane performing tree work fell onto a house in Franklin Wednesday, officials said.Franklin Fire Department

A large crane involved in tree work toppled onto a house in Franklin Wednesday, but the residents and the operator escaped injury, officials said.

Authorities received reports that a crane had fallen on Michelle’s Way in the early afternoon, according to Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Carlucci.

“It’s still an active scene,” Carlucci said.

The residents of the home and the crane operator were unharmed. The extent of the damage to the home remains unclear, Carlucci said.

“The cause is under investigation,” he said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

