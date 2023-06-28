Orange Line service suspended between North Station and Back Bay due to third rail issue; smoke reported at one stop

Counihan said he wasn’t sure when T service would resume. ”That’s gonna take some time. I’m not sure how long,” he said.

District Fire Chief Robert Counihan said an electrical issue sparked a fire in the third rail, leading officials to evacuate the station. ”It smoked up the station,” he told reporters. “It was a very good situation, everyone came out fine.”

Orange Line service was suspended early Wednesday afternoon between North Station and Back Bay after a third rail issue and smoky conditions were reported at the Tufts Medical Center stop, officials said, adding that the T’s power department was working on the situation.

Dozens of people gathered outside of Tufts Medical Center Station around 1:30 p.m, some pacing down the sidewalk. Several fire trucks and police cruisers blocked Washington Street. Officials at the scene said an electrical issue sparked a blaze on the third rail.

Andrew Jones, 68, said he saw the flames shooting from the tracks as he evacuated.

”First you smell the smoke, then you see the fire,” Jones said. “I don’t know what to do. I want to go to Forest Hills, the Green Line doesn’t go anywhere. I’m stuck.”

By the station’s entrance, Andrea Hobbs, 32, clutched her 4-year-old son in her arms as she waited for the bus. Her 5-month-old sat in a stroller beside her. She said she was taking the Orange Line back to Roxbury, when suddenly passengers began to evacuate.

”I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’” Hobbs said. “They said the train was on fire and then I walked out and it was very smoky on the platform. I was afraid for my baby to inhale the smoke.”

The smoke clouded the station, Hobbs said. She added she had been waiting over an hour for the bus.

”When there’s an emergency, the MBTA needs a better protocol,” she said. “I was looking for assistance of where to go, and there was no assistance.”

Earlier, the T provided updates via Twitter.

“Orange Line Update: Service remains suspended between North Station and Back Bay,” the T tweeted at 12:53 pm. “Power department is on-scene working to resolve an issue with the third rail at Tufts Medical Center. Riders can use Green Line for alternate service between North Station and Copley.”

A commuter captured the image at the Orange Line's Tufts Medical Center stop. @Windtrain1/Twitter

Service remained suspended as of 1:22 p.m., the T tweeted.

“Orange Line Update: Service remains suspended between North Station and Back Bay as personnel work to resolve a power issue near Tufts Medical Center,” the T wrote. “Riders can continue to use the Green Line for alternate service between North Station and Copley.”

People waited outside of the Tufts Medical Center Station on Wednesday afternoon. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Earlier, the T said service was being delayed by more than a half hour.

“Orange Line Update: Southbound delays of more than 30 minutes due to fire department activity near Tufts Medical Center,” the T tweeted at 12:16 p.m. “Riders are encouraged to use Green Line service between North Station and Back Bay.”

Members of the Boston Fire Department responded to the Tufts Medical Center Station. @Windtrain1/Twitter

The T in a follow-up tweet had linked the smoke to an issue with the third rail.

“Orange Line Update: Service is temporarily suspended between North Station and Back Bay while we investigate an issue with the third rail at Tufts Medical Center,” the T tweeted at 12:30 p.m. “Riders can use Green Line for alternate service between North Station and Copley.”

A request for further comment was sent to T representatives.

Footage posted to Boston 25′s website appeared to show flames and smoke on the track.

A person tweeting under the handle @Windtrain1 also uploaded an image of the smoke. And they wanted to know who to report the emergency to.

Wednesday’s incident followed a mishap earlier this month when a mechanical problem on a Red Line train disrupted service for about 2½ hours, as the train broke down and began giving off smoke at Central Square Station.

Wednesday's incident followed a mishap earlier this month when a mechanical problem on a Red Line train disrupted service for about 2½ hours, as the train broke down and began giving off smoke at Central Square Station.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.