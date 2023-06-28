In Philadelphia, a vision for the future of R.I.’s Cranston Street Armory

In interviews, executives at Scout, a Philadelphia firm that specializes in reviving neglected sites, explained their vision for the long-empty armory. And they shed light on the lack of state budget support and the surprising requests that have come from Governor Daniel J. McKee’s administration since he replaced former governor Gina M. Raimondo – issues that show the Providence project could falter for reasons other than the racist, sexist comments that a Rhode Island official allegedly made on his visit to Bok.

But a tour of the block-long Bok Building on Friday revealed potential of a different sort: the template for how Providence’s massive Cranston Street Armory could be transformed into a hub of community activity, local artisans, small businesses, and nonprofits.

PHILADELPHIA — During his tour of the Bok Building in South Philadelphia in March, a Rhode Island official allegedly saw the potential for free stuff – a pair of sneakers, even some vegan cheese – and managed to insult just about everyone he met, including top executives, tenants, even a dog he called overweight.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The Bok Building in Philadelphia is a former vocational school. Edward Fitzpatrick

The Bok Building

The Bok Building sits just down the street from Geno’s and Pat’s – Philly’s famous cheesesteak establishments. And it’s not too much farther to the Italian market where sidewalk stalls sell fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and fish.

Advertisement

The eight-story Art Deco structure, built in 1936 with Works Progress Administration dollars, towers above the surrounding neighborhood. For decades, the 348,000-square-foot building housed the Edward Bok Vocational School, before its enrollment dwindled and the Philadelphia school district sold it in 2013. Scout Ltd took ownership of the building in 2014.

A hallway in the Bok Building, a former vocational school in Philadelphia Edward Fitzpatrick

Now, when you walk through in a brightly painted door, one of the first things you see is the Machine Shop, a French bakery that has what Philadelphia magazine has called the best croissants in the city -- something which apparently caught the eye of Rhode Island official David Patten. The night before his trip to Philadelphia, Patten sent a text to Scout executives, saying, “Please have french coffee (with milk and sugar) and the best croissant in Philadelphia ready for me upon arrival.”

Advertisement

The eighth-floor rooftop Bok Bar offers a panoramic view of the Philadelphia skyline. On the floors in between are 200 tenants who employ about 600 people.

During Friday’s tour of the building, Lindsey Scannapieco, Scout’s managing partner and co-founder, said the revitalization of the former vocational school building took place gradually as the developer wanted to build trust with neighbors rather than just unveiling massive changes all at once.

A view of Philadelphia from the rooftop bar at the Bok Building Share Rhode Island officials toured the Bok Building on March 10, 2023, as part of a proposal by Scout Ltd., which owns and operates the building.

“We opened up a bar on the roof as our first act of invitation into the building,” she said in an interview. “I met my neighbors by having a drink with them on our stoop, and so we said: ‘What if we just invite the neighborhood up for a drink and we talk to them about what we were trying to build here?’”

Step by step, Scout brought the vacant structure back to life. In addition to the rooftop bar that attracts 75,000 visitors per season, the building also houses one of the 10 best new restaurants in America, plus other tenants ranging from a clarinet repair shop to a tattoo artist.

There’s no question that the Bok Building revitalized the neighborhood. Of the 200 tenants, 70 percent are artists, makers, and other “creatives,” while 24 percent are nonprofits. Two-thirds of the tenants live in South Philadelphia. More than half are women-owned businesses, and 27 percent are minority-owned businesses.

Advertisement

During the pandemic, banks were alarmed by the short-term leases, but Bok rented out 90,000 additional square feet, and today the building is 100 percent occupied, said Everett Abitbol, Scout’s director of development.

It’s exactly the kind of outcome advocates hope Scout can create in Providence, at the long-empty Cranston Street Armory.

One of Bok’s 200 tenants is Atelier Jacobi, a business that repairs clarinets from around the world. Owner Mark Jacobi said he moved in seven years ago, as one of the first tenants. “It was really pretty rough when I moved in,” he said of the building. “It’s really great. A big draw.”

Mark Jacobi works his his clarinet repair business, Atelier Jacobi, at the Bok Building in Philadelphia. Edward Fitzpatrick

Another tenant is Remark Glass, a zero-waste glass-blowing company. “What that means is we are collecting bottles and jars from the local waste stream, from community members and local businesses,” co-founder and CEO Danielle Ruttenberg explained. The company then transforms that glass into glasses, bottles, bowls, vases, pitchers, and lighting.

Since moving into Bok in 2016, Ruttenberg said she has seen “an amazing growth” and “an exciting blend of community-based businesses, local artisans, and makers. There is a lot of job creation happening here right now. I’d say maybe 80, 90 percent of our employees can walk to work here.”

Ruttenberg said she wasn’t there when the Rhode Island officials toured the building on March 10, but she said her employees reported their interaction with the Rhode Island officials in March was “awkward and inappropriate.”

Advertisement

Danielle Ruttenberg, co-founder and CEO of Remark Glass, at the Bok Building in Philadelphia Share Since moving into the Bok Building in 2016, Danielle Ruttenberg said she has seen “an exciting blend of community-based businesses, local artisans, and makers.

“They were inquiring about certain pieces of glass and trying to get them for free. They were told they could pay for it,” she said. “And they were asking an employee how much she makes as a glass maker, where she lives, and if she could afford her rent. She is young, and it made her feel uncomfortable.”

McKee has said he called Scannapieco on March 14 to offer an apology for the behavior that had been reported. Meanwhile, a Rhode Island State Police investigation continues, and on Tuesday the Rhode Island Ethics Commission voted to launch an investigation into potential ethics violations by Patten and former state administration director James E. Thorsen, who also went on the March trip to Philadelphia.

The Cranston Street Armory in Providence. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The Cranston Street Armory

At 165,000 square feet, the Cranston Street Armory is less than half the size of the Bok Building. Still, the yellow-brick urban castle at 340 Cranston St. towers over its surrounding neighborhood, its six-story crenelated towers serving as a West End landmark.

And, like the Bok Building, it has outlived its original purpose. The massive armory has fallen into disrepair, seeing scant usage since the National Guard moved out in 1997.

Attempts to find a new use for the building have fizzled in part because of the cost of installing elevators and bringing the building up to modern fire codes. A 2016 study put the price tag at $100 million, and Abitbol said that would equate to at least $150 million with today’s costs.

Advertisement

But in February 2020, the Raimondo administration issued a request for proposals. Scout responded, and Raimondo awarded them the project before becoming US commerce secretary in March 2021.

The view inside the Cranston St. Armory where workers from the RI Emergency Management Agency unloaded tables, chairs, kn95 masks, hand disinfectant and equipment so the space could be used as a temporary warming station for homeless people in late 2022. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Abitbol said that original vision called for creating public access to the building. “It could eventually cover its own cost and no longer become a burden to the taxpayer and provide a cultural hub, public space, recreation, and get people in there,” he said. “That would be the vision of success for the project.”

So Scout proposed turning the armory’s main drill hall into an indoor recreation center for soccer or other sports. And they proposed building a stage with ramps and steps to address accessibility issues and to connect the castle with the adjacent Dexter Training Ground park.

Scout also called for creating a training center in the armory, partnering with the Providence Preservation Society and Casa Buena Builders, a local minority-owned business that specializes in window restoration. The workforce training could include restoring the 672 windows in the armory, he said.

Scannapieco noted that every building Scout works on is different, and every community is different. “So it’s not about taking a drag-and-drop model,” she said.

But both the proposal for the armory and the finished revamp of the Bok Building feature a mix of artisans, small local businesses, and public spaces.

Scannapieco said Scout made exterior upgrades to the Bok Building early on and put a bike repair station outside. She said the goal was to break down the “defensive architecture” and show people that it’s a public space now, she said.

Similarly, she said, the armory proposal “looked a lot at the connection to Dexter Park” and included a “promenade” to provide a “real sign of invitation” to the public and to help address accessibility issues.

Carmelle O’dell who is currently unhoused, waits to be let into the temporary shelter inside the Cranston Street Armory in Providence, Rhode Island on May 4, 2023. The Cranston Street Armory has been used as a homeless shelter since December 2022, but is about to close without a permanent backup plan to house the people who have been staying there. (Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe) Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

This is not Scout’s first project in Rhode Island. It also developed 50 Sims, a former manufacturing facility in Providence that’s now home to WaterFire Providence, the Revival Brewing Co., and the JARC Rhode Island workforce development center.

And Abitbol, who attended the University of Rhode Island and worked at the Coast Guard House Restaurant, owns the Dye House boutique hotel in Olneyville and is the new owner of Wes’ Rib House, partnering with the Providence Coal Fired Pizza group.

Scout executives said the state launched a decade-long process of trying to develop a new plan for the armory and dozens of community members have taken part in the process.

Scout produced a video in which local leaders talked about the value of reviving the building, including Brett P. Smiley, now Providence’s mayor, and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, the former Providence City Council president that McKee picked to replace him as lieutenant governor when he became governor in March 2021.

In the video, Matos, now a candidate for Congress, says, “The armory could be the place, the gathering place for the community where they can participate and come together and get to know their neighbors…It’s going to continue the work that we started of making sure that we improve the neighborhood for the people that are already here.”

Roadblocks in Rhode Island

But after McKee took office, administration officials began emphasizing the need to make the project benefit the entire state, not just the local community, and they pushed for the building to house a “heritage museum,” Scout executives said.

Scannapieco said Scout recognizes that the armory is a state building. “And we believe that it can both serve a local, a citywide, a statewide, and I would argue a regional need,” she said. “I think it can really be something that touches way beyond just that local community.”

While 66 percent of Bok businesses are owned by somebody who lives in South Philadelphia, she said the building draws visitors from across the world – whether it’s “to go get a drink at the bar or come to a great meal or maybe get their eyebrows tattooed.”

A heritage museum would increase the project cost “tremendously,” Abitbol said, and would limit access to those who could pay to get in. On the other hand, an indoor soccer, recreation and events space would bring people to the building, he said. “You open up that building and tell people we’re having a movie night or a great art exhibit and you will get people from around the state,” he said.

When McKee replaced Raimondo, the administration also asked Scout to delve into cost estimates for fire code issues and to explore ways to lessen the project’s burden on the state budget.

Abitbol said Scout worked with Providence-based Barbara Sokoloff Associates to identify tax credit programs that could pay for 20 percent of the project, and they identified American Rescue Plan Act funds that could pay for another 20 percent of the costs. They emphasized that the federal money was only for projects that would be “shovel ready” by 2024 and the money would have to be spent by 2026.

But in his January budget proposal, McKee did not include any funding for the project, beyond the $2.25 million budgeted for maintenance and repairs of the armory.

West Broadway Neighborhood Association President Rebecca Atwood leads a group of demonstrators outside Messer Elementary School, where R.I. Governor McKee was expected to make an appearance Friday morning, following news that a proposed Cranston Street Armory redevelopment project may be postponed. Ryan T. Conaty for The Boston Globe

“Because no redevelopment plan for the Armory had been finalized by the budget submission, no dedicated funding for redevelopment was included in the recommended budget,” administration spokeswoman Laura Hart said.

Abitbol said, “What we heard all along was, ‘Hey, you know, we didn’t have this in the budget because the administration needs to socialize this a bit more with the state representatives, but this is going to be a budget amendment.’ "

But McKee never proposed a budget amendment for the project.

Abitbol said he is confident Scout came up with a proposal “that was aligned not only with Governor Raimondo’s vision for the building but was also aligned with the community’s vision for the building.” But he’s not confident it aligns with the McKee administration’s vision for the property.

McKee’s administration has hired the JLL consulting firm to analyze the Scout proposal and “determine if the proposed development is in the best interests of the taxpayers.”

So far, JLL has received $42,000, and it will receive another $42,000 when the work is complete, Hart said. The report is expected to be finalized in the next few weeks.

Abitbol said Scout feels strongly that this project is in the best interest of taxpayers.

“This building will cost the state $30 million or more from deferred maintenance to keep it from crumbling,” Abitbol said. “Putting that money toward development and activation and making it a great asset – the moment is ripe.”

Scannapieco said Rhode Islanders “deserve something great to happen in that building in the future. I hope that they get that. It’s an iconic building, and it deserves to be re-activated and to be something that people can enjoy. I think that’s really important.”

Now, with the clock ticking on the availability of federal funds, the project has reached a make-or-break point, the Scout executives said.

“Now is the time,” Scannapieco said.

“The door slid open and it’s slowly sliding closed,” Abitbol said. “That’s where we are today. The ball is in the governor’s court.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.