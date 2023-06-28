Sudbury police investigating after two dogs found abandoned near a picnic table

Sudbury police have opened an animal cruelty investigation and are searching for the owners of two dogs who were found tied to a picnic table Wednesday, the department said.

Police and the town’s animal control officer found one dog leashed and tied to a picnic table in the area of 30 Horse Pond Road, near Boston Post Road. Another dog was found loose nearby, police said in a Facebook post.

A second leash was found tied to the same table. According to police, the second dog appeared to have slipped out of his leash.