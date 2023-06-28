fb-pixel Skip to main content

Sudbury police investigating after two dogs found abandoned near a picnic table

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated June 28, 2023, 18 minutes ago
A Yorkshire terrier and cocker spaniel mix were recovered by an officer by a picnic tableSudbury Police Department

Sudbury police have opened an animal cruelty investigation and are searching for the owners of two dogs who were found tied to a picnic table Wednesday, the department said.

Police and the town’s animal control officer found one dog leashed and tied to a picnic table in the area of 30 Horse Pond Road, near Boston Post Road. Another dog was found loose nearby, police said in a Facebook post.

A second leash was found tied to the same table. According to police, the second dog appeared to have slipped out of his leash.

Both the dogs were wet and exhausted but “are now safe and comfortable,” police said.

One of the dogs was a young, male cocker spaniel mix and the other was a male Yorkshire terrier.

Police believe the dogs were abandoned sometime between 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the post.

Anyone with information about the owners is asked to contact police at 978-897-5596 or POLICE@sudbury.ma.us.


Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.

