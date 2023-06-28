Suspect arrested in slaying of Roxbury man

Coleman was slated for arraignment Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, authorities said. It wasn’t known if he’d hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Officers from the Fugitive Unit apprehended Demone Coleman in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Alan Shivers Sr., 43, who was killed the night of April 8 about a block from Franklin Park in the area of 2055 Columbus Ave., the department said in a statement posted to its official website .

Boston police on Tuesday night arrested a 44-year-old Dorchester resident for allegedly shooting a father of two to death in Roxbury in April , authorities said.

Police responded to the scene around 10:17 p.m. on the night of the killing, officials have said.

They found Shivers suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds,” and he was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Wednesday’s statement.

The statement provided no information on a possible motive for the slaying.

Shivers graduated in 1997 from Jeremiah E. Burke High School and was a “loving father, son, brother, nephew, uncle, and cousin,” said his obituary posted online. “His devotion to his family was limitless.”

The obituary said Shivers was “a proud father” who doted on his daughter Chrissy and who cheered on his son CJ on the football field.

“Though he presented himself as a warrior to the world, he always saved his funny and caring true character for his family with his infamous smirk-like smile,” the notice said. “Chris was known for flashy baseball caps and watches, enjoying a good cup of tea in the morning, and reaching out just to check in with a ‘you good’ text. ... To have known Chris was to have known loyalty.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.





