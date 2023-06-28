Two lanes closed on Route 1 in Saugus after water main break compromises overhead sign

A water main break near Route 1 southbound in Saugus has caused “major impacts and delays” while crews remove an overhead sign compromised by soil erosion Wednesday.

Shortly before 6 a.m., MassDOT first tweeted about the break in the area of Lynn Fells Parkway. The scene was later cleared, officials said, but two right lanes have since closed again to allow crews to remove the sign eroded by the water flow.

“The additional lane closure is necessary to allow crews to safely deploy a crane in order to prepare to remove an overhead sign installation that has been compromised due to soil erosion caused by the water main break,” a statement from MassDOT said.