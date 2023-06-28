Which R.I. politician inspired a new financial disclosure law?

But the impetus for the legislation is a matter of dispute.

The requirements of a newly passed state law are clear: State and local officials and candidates will have to disclose any credit card debt of more than $1,000 that resulted in a default judgment.

Representative Edward T. Cardillo Jr., a Johnston Democrat, said he introduced the legislation at the request of Rob Cote, a Warwick resident who pushed for Warwick Mayor Frank J. Picozzi to disclose default judgments on his financial disclosure forms.

”It was in reaction to Mayor Picozzi,” Cardillo said. “He had numerous default judgments.”

In February 2022, a Hummel Report story in the Providence Journal detailed a series of financial problems for Picozzi and his wife that included lawsuits and default judgments. It cited court documents indicating that Picozzi had seven court judgments against him totaling more than $26,000, and that his wife had 11 judgments totaling more than $54,000 for credit card debt forwarded to collection agencies. Picozzi said he had reached settlements on some of them.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Cardillo said his bill aims to increase transparency. “Wouldn’t you want to know that about the person you are going to vote for – whether they are up to their neck in hock?” he said. “I just want the public to know.”

Advertisement

But House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, disagreed about the law’s origin. “That bill was an outgrowth of a Channel 12 report about a former representative,” he said. “That was the genesis of that bill. It was not targeted toward Mayor Picozzi, regardless of what anyone else says. It was a good government measure that has been around for two or three years.”

Shekarchi was referring to a WPRI-Channel 12 investigation that found, among other things, that former representative Carlos E. Tobon, a Pawtucket Democrat, had racked up tens of thousands of dollars in personal debt that he failed to disclose to the Ethics Commission as required by law.

Advertisement

But Cote, the Warwick resident who pushed for the legislation, insisted that Picozzi was the catalyst. “The financial problems of Mayor Picozzi showed a defect in the language of the ethics disclosure law,” he said. “It’s to bring transparency of government to a higher level so that when you vote for someone, you know who you are voting for.”

In any case, the newly passed law came up during Tuesday’s Ethics Commission meeting.

Executive director Jason Gramitt explained that the Assembly passed a Senate version of Cardillo’s bill, and it will become law unless Governor Daniel J. McKee vetoes it. He said the financial disclosure form will then be amended to require that disclosure next year.

Gramitt noted that currently, public officials and candidates must disclose certain debt of more than $1,000, but there are exemptions for debt owed to family members, home mortgages, and credit card debt. This legislation requires the disclosure of credit card debt resulting in default judgments.

Gramitt said default judgments happen when someone runs up credit card debt, doesn’t pay it off, gets sued, and then fails to show up in court, so a judgment is entered against them requiring them to pay off that debt.

Ethics Commission chairwoman Marisa A. Quinn asked Gramitt: “Do we know what is behind it?”

”Yes, we do,” Gramitt replied. “There was a politician who the news reported had some default judgments and he did not have to disclose them, and now he will.”

Advertisement

When asked about the state legislation, Elizabeth A. Tufts, a spokeswoman for Picozzi, said, “Mayor Picozzi has already been disclosing this information on his ethics filing voluntarily.”

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.