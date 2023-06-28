All Democrats cared about in 2020 was picking a candidate who could defeat Donald Trump. On Tuesday, there were three examples of how the GOP feels differently

This is how voters usually think when their party is out of power and facing an incumbent president in the other party. In 2004, Democrats “dated Dean before they married Kerry,” a bumper sticker phrase describing how the more progressive candidate, former Vermont governor Howard Dean, leapt in the polls before John Kerry won the early states with a more establishment and electability message against George W. Bush.

While they debated ideas such as the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and a wealth tax, what Democrats cared about above all was nominating the candidate with the best chance at defeating Donald Trump.

HOLLIS, N.H. — In the year leading up to the 2020 presidential election, poll after poll showed that Democrats were focused on one thing: electability.

In 2012, Republicans did the same thing when they picked Mitt Romney, a former governor of a blue state, to challenge incumbent Democrat Barack Obama.

But this time around, electability is taking something of a back seat on the Republican side, and Tuesday offered three examples.

First, at a banquet center outside of Nashua, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continued to make electability part of his pitch to Republican voters. Indeed, the closing section of his stump speech declared that his party needed to stop a “culture of losing.”

In response to a question about Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, DeSantis pivoted to make a larger point about electability, even though he didn’t mention Trump’s name.

“If this election is about Biden’s failures and vision for the future we are going to win. If it’s about relitigating things that happened two, three years ago, we are going to lose,” DeSantis said before pointing out that he won reelection in November “in historic fashion.”

Yet this appeal has always been part of the DeSantis pitch and increasingly, it is not working. The latest New Hampshire poll from Saint Anselm College on Tuesday found that since Trump has been indicted twice, DeSantis has actually lost 10 points of support, undercutting his argument that Trump’s legal woes make him less electable. (National polls largely reflect this trend as well).

This same poll, by the way, projected that Joe Biden would defeat Trump or DeSantis 49 percent to 40 percent. (Biden defeated Trump in the swing state by 7 points in 2020.)

Second, a new NBC News poll put a finer point on the thinking of Republican voters. Only 39 percent of Republican primary voters nationwide said they prioritized a nominee who could defeat Biden, while 56 percent said they wanted a candidate who aligned with them most on the issues.

Third, even House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is publicly noting that Trump is the most likely Republican nominee, even though he might not be the most likely to win the general election.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, McCarthy, who largely owes his speakership to Trump’s endorsement, said about Trump,” “Can he win that election? Yeah, he can win that election.”

“The question is, is he the strongest to win the election?” McCarthy continued. “I don’t know the answer.”

