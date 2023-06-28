Giuliani sat for voluntary interview in Jan. 6 investigation

The session with Giuliani, the people familiar with it said, touched on some of the most important aspects of the special counsel’s inquiry into the ways that Trump sought to maintain his grip on power after losing the election to Joe Biden.

The voluntary interview, which took place under what is known as a proffer agreement, was a significant development in the election interference investigation led by Jack Smith, the special counsel, and the latest indication that Smith and his team are actively seeking witnesses who might cooperate in the case.

Rudy Giuliani, who served as former president Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, was interviewed last week by federal prosecutors investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, people familiar with the matter said.

Advertisement

“The appearance was entirely voluntary and conducted in a professional manner,” said Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Giuliani.

A proffer agreement is an understanding between prosecutors and people who are subjects of criminal investigations that can precede a formal cooperation deal. The subjects agree to provide useful information to the government, sometimes to tell their side of events, to stave off potential charges, or to avoid testifying under subpoena before a grand jury. In exchange, prosecutors agree not to use those statements against them in future criminal proceedings unless it is determined they were lying.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Prosecutors working for Smith asked Giuliani about a plan to create fake slates of pro-Trump electors in key swing states that were actually won by Biden, one person familiar with the matter said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation. They focused specifically on the role played in that effort by John Eastman, another lawyer who advised Trump about ways to stay in office after his defeat.

Giuliani also discussed Sidney Powell, a lawyer who was briefly tied to Trump’s campaign and who made baseless claims about a cabal of foreign actors hacking into voting machines to steal the election from Trump, the person said.

Advertisement

Powell, who was sanctioned by a federal judge for promoting conspiracy theories about the voting machines, also took part in a meeting in the Oval Office in December 2020 during which Trump was presented with a brazen plan — opposed by Giuliani — to use the military to seize control of voting machines and rerun the election.

The person said that prosecutors further asked Giuliani about the scene at the Willard Hotel days before the attack on the Capitol. Giuliani and a group of close Trump advisers — among them, Eastman, Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon, and Trump’s current adviser Boris Epshteyn — had gathered at the hotel, near the White House, to discuss strategies before a violent mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, disrupting the certification of Biden’s victory over Trump.

The proffer session with Giuliani, elements of which were reported earlier by CNN, came as Smith’s team pressed ahead with its election interference inquiry of Trump, even as it prepares for the former president’s trial on separate charges of putting national security secrets at risk and obstructing government efforts to recover classified documents.

The prosecutors have been bringing witnesses before a grand jury and conducting separate interviews of others as they seek to assemble a fuller picture of the various ways in which Trump and his allies were promoting baseless claims that the election had been stolen from him and seeking to reverse his electoral defeat.

Advertisement

In some cases, they appear to be gauging whether they can elicit useful information without necessarily agreeing to formal cooperation deals.

Last week, The New York Times reported that prosecutors were in negotiations to reach a proffer agreement with Michael Roman, the former director of Election Day operations for Trump’s 2020 campaign. Roman was also instrumental in helping put together the so-called fake elector plan.

The push to assemble slates of pro-Trump electors from swing states won by Biden is one of several components of Smith’s investigation. Prosecutors have also scrutinized whether Trump and his allies bilked donors by raising money through false claims of election fraud, examined efforts to use the Justice Department to give credence to election fraud claims, and sought to piece together a detailed picture of the role played by Trump in inciting the attack on the Capitol and the disruption of the congressional certification of his loss.

Whether Giuliani will face charges in the special counsel’s investigation remains unclear. He is also under scrutiny on many of the same subjects by the district attorney in Fulton County, Ga., who is pursuing a wide-ranging investigation into Trump’s effort to reverse his election loss in that swing state.