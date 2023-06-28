From heckling Biden together to publicly fighting: Unpacking the long-simmering MTG-Boebert feud

But over the past year, they have been locked in an increasingly public feud that has made their alliance seem like a distant memory.

The Republicans protested the certification of Joe Biden as president and heckled him during his first State of the Union Address. They often sat beside each other in the House chamber or walked the halls together. Both stalwart Donald Trump supporters, they seemed to maintain the same circle of right-wing colleagues.

Representatives Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene were once seen as kindred spirits, sharing a divisive political style and intense opposition to Democrats.

It all came to a head last week, when Greene called Boebert a “little [expletive]” on the House floor, a remark she later doubled down on. The verbal spars and digs in the press raises the question: Were the two ever really friends at all?

Advertisement

Here is a timeline of events in the conflict.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol

As freshman lawmakers barely into their first term, Boebert, from Colorado, and Greene, from Georgia, made waves early on, emerging as vocal allies to Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud.

Congress convened on Jan. 6, 2021, to certify Biden’s victory. But Republicans in both the Senate and the House — Greene and Boebert among them — vowed to protest the votes. Soon after the session began, the violent siege unfolded, interrupting the process.

While Boebert received the most direct backlash for her actions — tweeting about the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the attack — she and Greene drew criticism for referring to the day as a “1776 moment” for Republicans. Following the riot, the Washington Post reported that references to the year and the American Revolution had grown dramatically among the far-right, who were alluding to a possible revolution following Trump’s loss.

Advertisement

Boebert also gave a heated speech on the House floor that day, while Greene said almost a year later that she “would have been armed” if she had planned the insurrection with Steve Bannon, the former adviser to Trump.

Almost instantly after taking office, the two were linked. (Boebert and Greene could not immediately be reached for comment).

Heckling Biden at his 2022 State of the Union address

Sitting side by side, Boebert and Greene made a stir while Biden delivered his first State of the Union address in March 2022.

The two repeatedly heckled Biden during his speech, including when he talked about his late son, Army Major Beau Biden. That caused lawmakers to grimace in shock, while some responded with booes and angry cries. At one point, Boebert and Greene attempted to start the chant, “build the wall,” while Biden was discussing his immigration policies. They were quickly drowned out by bipartisan applause.

Boebert and Greene were later condemned by other lawmakers for their outbursts.

Representative Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, screamed "Build the Wall" as Biden delivered his first State of the Union address. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Associated Press

Boebert and Greene are not ‘buddy-buddy,’ Politico reports in April 2022

While most viewed Greene as more controversial than Boebert, both seemed cut from similar cloth.

But an in-depth Politico report on the House Freedom Caucus, the rightward flank of the House Republican conference, in April 2022 revealed that they were not quite so friendly after all.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gave a thumbs down during Biden's State of the Union address on Feb. 07, 2023. Win McNamee/Getty

In the article, Republicans commented that Boebert, who was then viewed as more of a team player, detested being linked to Greene. Politico reported that one confrontation between the pair, just a day before they heckled Biden together, provided insight into a rift within the caucus over its identity moving forward.

Advertisement

When the caucus’s board of directors gathered in March, the two had a run-in over Greene’s appearance at an event organized by a known white nationalist the month before. An anonymous GOP lawmaker told Politico that the quarrel caused at least one onlooker to fear it would escalate beyond a “verbal cage match.”

Divide over electing Kevin McCarthy House speaker in January

The feud was laid out in the open in January, when it came time for the House to elect a new speaker. It took Republicans a stunning 15 rounds of votes to elect Kevin McCarthy, a grueling process that showed how far right-wing holdouts were willing to go to get what they wanted.

It also showed the different paths Boebert and Greene were taking.

When Greene entered Congress, she was a former QAnon follower who frequently made conspiratorial claims and violent remarks, leading to her ouster from her congressional committees. But in his battle for political survival, McCarthy forged a close alliance with Greene, who saw the political union as being mutually beneficial, the New York Times reported.

Boebert took a different route. Rather than forming a bond with McCarthy, she embraced her reputation as a firebrand following her narrow reelection in November.

McCarthy’s bid for the speakership followed a poor showing for Republicans during the midterms, which led to a divide among conservative House members over where to throw their support. While Greene was backing McCarthy, Boebert and one of her closest allies, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, were taking a firm stance against him.

Advertisement

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took a photo House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after he was elected Speaker of the House. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

In December, Boebert and Greene exchanged snipes over the speaker fight. Boebert said she has “been aligned with Marjorie and accused of believing a lot of the things she believes in. I don’t believe in this just like I don’t believe in [Jewish] space lasers,” a bizarre conspiracy theory Greene had espoused.

On Twitter, Greene accused Boebert of “childishly [throwing] me under the bus for a cheap sound bite” and criticized her for accepting McCarthy’s campaign donations but not supporting him for speaker.

The Daily Beast reported that the tension between the two reached a boiling point on the first day of Congress, when the lawmakers engaged in a screaming match in a restroom.

“You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?” Greene reportedly said to Boebert. Boebert reportedly responded, “Don’t be ugly.”

After McCarthy was finally elected speaker — Boebert voted “present” — Boebert and Greene appeared to have a tense encounter in the chamber, further boosting speculation they were at odds.

Boebert introduces resolution to impeach Biden; Greene calls her a ‘little [expletive]’

The feud reached a new level last week when Boebert introduced a resolution to impeach Biden, prompting a public confrontation on the House floor, C-SPAN footage showed.

During the tense exchange, Greene called Boebert a “little [expletive]” to her face, the Daily Beast reported.

Advertisement

The confrontation came as both Greene and Boebert introduced separate impeachment resolutions. Boebert was able to advance hers by forcing a procedural vote on the bill, a move that provoked Greene.

According to sources who spoke with the Daily Beast, the exchange began when Boebert approached Greene and confronted her over “statements you made about me publicly.”

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little [expletive] to me,” Greene reportedly said. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

“OK, Marjorie, we’re through,” Boebert replied, according to the Daily Beast.

“We were never together,” Greene retorted.

Boebert’s resolution suffered a setback after McCarthy urged Republicans to vote against it.

When asked by Semafor, Greene rejected the idea of reconciliation.

“Absolutely not,” Greene said. “She has genuinely been a nasty little [expletive] to me.”

“I have defended her when she’s been attacked. She and I have virtually the same voting record. We’re both members of the House Freedom Caucus,” Greene told reporters. “We should be natural allies. But for some reason, she has a great skill and talent for making most people here not like her.”

House Freedom Caucus takes vote on Greene’s future with group

The House Freedom Caucus members voted Friday on Greene’s future with the caucus amid an internal push to consider purging members who are at odds with the group, Politico reported. Sources told Politico that the vote ended with a consensus against her, in keeping with many on the far right turning against Greene. Her status remains in limbo.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.