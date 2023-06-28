McCarthy now calls Trump ‘strongest political opponent’ against Biden

The hurried attempt at ingratiating himself to Trump underscores McCarthy’s fear of alienating the former president as he struggles to keep together his fractious House majority and withstand mounting pressure from right-wing lawmakers loyal to Trump. And it reflected the precarious position of McCarthy, who has not endorsed Trump or any other candidate, as the GOP presidential primary takes shape.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday declared Donald Trump the “strongest political opponent” against President Biden, rushing to make clear his loyalty to the former president just hours after suggesting in a televised interview that Trump might not be the Republican presidential candidate best positioned to prevail in the 2024 election.

His latest difficulties began Tuesday morning when, during an interview with CNBC, McCarthy wondered whether it would be good for the party to have Trump as its presidential nominee given his legal troubles.

“Can he win that election? Yeah, he can win that election,” McCarthy said. “The question is, is he the strongest to win the election; I don’t know that answer.”

The comment irked Trump’s allies, setting off an urgent effort by McCarthy to walk it back. He contacted Breitbart News, the right-wing news outlet, to offer an exclusive interview in which he said the former president was “stronger today than he was in 2016″ and blamed the media for “attempting to drive a wedge between President Trump and House Republicans.”

New York Times

Trump sues writer who won defamation suit

Former president Donald Trump has filed a counterclaim against the writer E. Jean Carroll, who won a $5 million verdict against him in a sexual assault and defamation lawsuit last month, contending that she has since defamed him.

Trump’s filing late Tuesday night in federal court in Manhattan points to instances before and after the verdict, including during a CNN interview, in which Carroll has said publicly that Trump raped her.

The jury last month found that Trump was liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the mid-1990s in a dressing room at a Manhattan department store but did not find him liable for raping her, as she long claimed.

Carroll, the filing claims, “made these false statements with actual malice and ill will with an intent to significantly and spitefully harm and attack [Trump’s] reputation, as these false statements were clearly contrary to the jury verdict.”

In a statement, Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, called Trump’s filing “nothing more than his latest effort to delay accountability for what a jury has already found to be his defamation of E. Jean Carroll.”

“But whether he likes it or not, that accountability is coming very soon,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan also said most of the statements by Carroll cited in the Trump filing were made outside of New York’s one-year statute of limitations.

The counterclaim is included in a filing by Trump in response to an amended lawsuit by Carroll that accuses Trump of additional defamation for comments Trump made during a CNN special event May 10 — just after the jury’s $5 million verdict in the other complaint. That case is scheduled for trial in January.

In the counterclaim, Trump’s lawyers highlight a CNN interview the day after the verdict in which Carroll was asked about the jury’s finding that Trump was not liable for rape.

“Oh yes he did, oh yes he did,” Carroll responded.

“The interview was on television, social media and multiple internet websites, with the intention of broadcasting and circulating these defamatory statements among a significant portion of the public,” Trump’s lawyers say in the filing.

Carroll first publicly accused Trump of rape in 2019, during his presidency, repeating the allegations in her writing, and in court filings and media interviews.

Trump responded with vehement denials, including a statement he posted on social media last year dismissing the allegations as a “Hoax and a lie.” Carroll then sued him for battery and defamation.

Trump, 77, has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual assault or misconduct over the years, but never before had any of those claims been fully litigated in court and decided by a jury. He assailed the $5 million verdict in the Carroll case as a “disgrace” and is appealing it. Trump was ordered to deposit money as that plays out.

Washington Post

Man who was part of ‘Central Park Five’ takes lead in council primary

NEW YORK — Yusef Salaam, who as a child was part of a group of teenagers wrongly accused, convicted, and imprisoned for the rape of a woman jogging in Central Park, took a commanding lead Tuesday in a Democratic primary for a City Council seat in New York.

Salaam faces two veteran politicians, New York Assembly members Al Taylor, 65, and Inez Dickens, 73, in the race for a seat representing part of Harlem. The incumbent, democratic socialist Kristin Richardson Jordan, dropped out of the race in May but remained on the ballot.

The contest comes more than two decades after Salaam and four other men — known as the “Central Park Five” — were exonerated by DNA evidence in one of the city’s most notorious and racially fraught crimes.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race and the election’s outcome might not be certain for days because of New York’s ranked choice voting rules. That system kicks in if no candidate claims more than 50 percent of the total vote.

It was unclear early Wednesday whether Salaam would stay above that threshold. With about 95 percent of votes counted, Salaam had a little less than 51 percent of the vote, with Dickens trailing substantially in second place.

Salaam nonetheless declared victory in a speech to supporters late Tuesday.

“What has happened in this campaign has restored my faith in knowing that I was born for this,” he said.

Salaam likened his youthful imprisonment to being “kidnapped,” but he also called his nearly seven years in prison a gift that allowed him to see a racially unjust criminal justice system from the “belly of the beast.”

“I am here because, Harlem, you believed in me,” he said.

Dickens conceded late Tuesday, but promised to “continue to fight for what my community needs.”

If Salaam were to prevail in the primary it would virtually assure him a general election victory in a district unlikely to elect a Republican. It is his first time seeking public office.

While all three candidates focused on promoting affordable housing, controlling gentrification, and easing poverty in Harlem, Salaam capitalized on his celebrity in neighborhoods that consider the Central Park Five — also called the Exonerated Five — living symbols of the injustices faced by the Black and Latino residents who makeup about three-fourths of the district’s population.

Salaam was 15 when he was arrested in 1989 and accused, along with four other Black and brown teenagers — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise — of beating and raping a woman in Central Park.

Members of the group served between five and 12 years in prison before prosecutors agreed to reexamine the case. DNA evidence and a confession ultimately linked a serial rapist and murderer to the attack. The convictions were vacated in 2002 and the city ultimately agreed in a legal settlement to pay the exonerated men $41 million.

“When people look at me and they they know my story, they resonate with it,” Salaam told the AP in an interview before the election. “But now here we are 34 years later, and I’m able to use that platform that I have and repurpose the pain, help people as we climb out of despair.”

Associated Press