Smoke from Canadian fires blankets Great Lakes region

In Chicago, Air Force One descended through a thick layer of smoke and haze at O’Hare International Airport late Wednesday morning as President Biden arrived for a speech on the economy. In downtown Pittsburgh, smoke shrouded several of the city’s famous bridges. And in Buffalo, New York, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service warned that the “campfire smell” hovering over the city would only get stronger throughout the day.

Several major cities, including Detroit and Indianapolis, reported some of the worst air quality in the United States on Wednesday afternoon, with air quality indexes falling well into the “very unhealthy” category.

Thick smoke from the seemingly endless Canadian wildfires has again blanketed large swaths of the United States, prompting warnings for residents to stay indoors with few signs of any immediate respite.

The smoke is the result of one of Canada’s worst wildfire seasons in decades — nearly 500 active wildfires were burning in Canada early Wednesday, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, and more than 250 were burning out of control.

Climate change has turned once improbably high temperatures into more commonplace occurrences and intensified conditions that fuel catastrophic wildfires and their effects on air quality. Wildfire season in Canada usually doesn’t even begin until early July, and the blazes are likely to grow, said David Brown, an air quality meteorologist at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, meaning dangerous air quality could threaten the northern United States for weeks to come.

The smoke from the wildfires is drifting east, and officials in several cities, including New York, have warned residents to expect worsening conditions as the day goes on.

Cleveland residents were among those who were advised to stay inside with the windows closed as much as possible. The air quality index, which runs from 0 to 500, rose to 291 in the city earlier Wednesday morning, approaching the point at which the air is considered hazardous to all.

Wildfire smoke contains a complex mix of gases, hazardous air pollutants, water vapor, and particle pollution. It can also contain toxic and cancer-causing substances, including chemicals, heavy metals, and plastics.