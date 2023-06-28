Even drag queens have to be able to pay the rent

Yet it’s also worth noting that this new $750,000 campaign , which is aimed specifically at the LGBTQ community, is pitching Massachusetts for its social policies — not its economic ones. It’s part of a new spin on what makes a state competitive. Not affordable housing but an open, embracing attitude about gender identity and sexual orientation. Not low taxes but access to abortion . Not reliable public transit but a place where books are not banned and teachers are not forbidden to talk about racism. Not a lower cost of living but drag queen story hours.

I’m proud to live in a state that celebrates Pride and advertises itself as a “safe, welcoming and inclusive place for all,” as Governor Maura Healey put it in a statement promoting a new billboard campaign that’s kicking off in Florida and Texas.

But drag queens, too, have to be able to pay the rent. And Boston is now the second most expensive city in the country for renters.

Despite its conservative politics — and because of its economic advantages — Texas is a hot relocation option for corporations and people seeking jobs and homes they can afford. Could the opposite be true in Massachusetts? Despite its high cost of living, could the state’s liberal politics lure in new residents — including those equipped to take jobs in the region’s core industries? Or, as a recent report from the business-backed Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation asks, “Can Massachusetts overcome its cost and demographic headwinds to compete for talent?”

Right now, people are leaving the state, not flocking to it. According to the Taxpayers Foundation report, between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2022, a net 110,866 people left Massachusetts. Although 61,263 people came here from other countries, that’s still a net loss of 49,603. Of those who left, nearly 38,000 were between the ages of 26 and 35. As the state’s population grows older, workforce shortages will worsen, the report warns.

According to this report, people left Massachusetts because of rising housing costs, dissatisfaction with public transportation, and other quality of life issues. Other states in the South and West offer more affordable housing, warmer weather, and a better business climate, the report noted. In the past three years, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Colorado, and Washington added 160,000 computer-related jobs. Meanwhile, Massachusetts lost 2,000.

A recent study by the conservative Pioneer Institute found that Massachusetts taxes are driving the most affluent Massachusetts residents to other states and warned that a voter-approved 4 percent income surtax on income exceeding $1 million “will likely further quicken the departure of residents and wealth.”

It’s great to pitch Massachusetts as a state that stands “for freedom and civil rights,” as Healey does in her “Massachusetts For Us All” campaign, especially in states like Florida and Texas that are enthusiastically abandoning those bedrock values. But anyone who comes here must be able to find an affordable place to live. They need reliable public transportation and the less congested roads that go with it. If they want to grow their families in Boston, they need access to good schools for every student, something the city is not currently providing. You can believe in the concept that we taxpayers collectively invest in a broad array of services for the greater good. But the services still have to be good to make the investment worthwhile.

Of the state’s new billboard campaign, Arline Isaacson, cochair of the Massachusetts Gay and Lesbian Political Caucus and a longtime leader in the fight for LGBTQ equality, said: “I think its freaking brilliant and has the potential to really work. I can’t tell you how many people I have met over the last 20 years who explicitly said they moved to Massachusetts because it was the first state to legalize marriage (for gay couples).”

The people who have moved here because of that social policy have been “invaluable to our economy, to our culture, to our business environment,” Isaacson said. But she agrees that the state’s political leaders have to do something about the high cost of living, especially the high cost of housing, because those costs affect everyone who lives here. “I believe this administration and the Legislature will do something about it and want to do something about it,” she said.

As a recent Globe editorial pointed out, Massachusetts residents, who were promised tax relief a year ago, are still waiting for it. In February, Healey submitted a $742 million tax relief plan. In April, the House released a $654 million tax relief plan, and earlier this month, the Senate finally put its $590 million tax plan forward. The Senate plan addresses housing affordability through tax credits that will supposedly encourage production of new housing. But it doesn’t include a capital gains tax cut or change the estate tax, which is currently one of the most burdensome in the country. Healey is also pushing a housing affordability plan.

Will the end result of all the wrangling over tax and housing relief be good enough to put on an out-of-state billboard? That would be another important way to say “Welcome to Massachusetts.”

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.