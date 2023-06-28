Supreme Court decisions — even the wins feel incomplete

This week, the court rejected a fringe constitutional theory advanced by conservatives seeking to end state and federal courts’ ability to serve as a check on the way state lawmakers run federal elections. The court could have declined to weigh in at all — it could have punted on procedural grounds. Instead, in a majority opinion authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court made clear that the idea that the Constitution stripped state and federal judges of their oversight role in elections is nonsensical. It put the independent state legislature theory where it belongs: in the dustbin.

What a relief! In a pair of Supreme Court voting rights cases that put into laser focus the massive threat to our nation’s elections, the justices chose not to do further damage. They may not have saved democracy, but at least they didn’t break it.

And earlier this month, after a decade of Supreme Court rulings that weakened the Voting Rights Act almost to the point of extinction, the court actually enforced the law in rejecting Alabama’s racially gerrymandered congressional maps. That ruling also cleared the way for maps in other states like Louisiana, which similarly diluted the power of voters of color, to be redrawn fairly. While an earlier order by the court allowed those illegal maps to still be used in the 2022 midterms, at least those injustices can now be corrected far ahead of the 2024 election. Not a perfect outcome, but it could have been so much worse.

Get ¡Mira! by Marcela García

But it’s sad that this is where we are — always bracing for the worst from a Supreme Court that has not only increasingly embraced a constitutional worldview that threatens Americans’ long-established rights and liberties but also places itself above ethical scrutiny. It’s a court that has demonstrated a willingness to upend its own precedent to achieve its desired end. It’s a court that is harder and harder for citizens to have trust and faith in, and public opinion polling backs that up. It’s a court that is understandably scary to watch in action.

And efforts to muddle with elections won’t stop with these rulings. Even though the court held that it and other federal courts can step in when state officials step out of bounds in the way they administer federal elections, it declined to announce what test it would use to determine precisely when that line has been crossed. That means more litigation over election rules will follow. As Election Day 2024 draws nearer, challenges to everything from absentee and early voting rules to election monitors to the process for certifying results will be the subject of lawsuits by those seeking to ensure a certain election result.

“It leaves the door open for future challenges that will be brought, there is no question about that,” said Carolyn Shapiro, founder and codirector of the Supreme Court of the United States at Chicago-Kent College of Law. “And unfortunately they may be brought in the heat of the moment in the context of a close election.”

Undoubtedly there will be some who say “just take the win.” A core problem with those of us who want a more just nation that respects the rule of law and protects important values like voting rights is that we are never satisfied.

But it’s hard to celebrate a victory that feels so incomplete, especially when the next loss always feels like it’s right around the corner. With this court, that is a constant.

The court’s increasing animosity toward the power of the executive branch to enact rules that protect the environment, like it’s ruling this term undercutting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate and protect wetlands, is a major cause of ongoing concern.

And I write this column as I brace for the majority of this court’s justices to decide if college admissions officials will be stripped of their ability to ensure equitable opportunities for students in a society where racial injustices persist. I also fear the First Amendment will be broadened in a way that infringes on LGBTQ Americans’ rights to access the services and accommodations other Americans enjoy.

There are solutions, even if some — like Congress passing comprehensive voting protections and civil rights laws that better protect against discrimination against LGBTQ people and other marginalized groups — are unlikely to happen in our current political climate.

For now, we can acknowledge Supreme Court victories as they come. But it’s hard to shake the feeling that the bar for our nation’s highest court shouldn’t be so depressingly low.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe.