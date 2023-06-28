Bentley names Andy Jones men’s hockey coach

“I am honored and excited to be named the next head coach at Bentley University,” Jones said in a statement. “I believe there is tremendous opportunity here for the ice hockey program to grow into a formidable force in Atlantic Hockey and NCAA Division 1.”

Jones, 45, spent the last eight years on the UMass Lowell coaching staff under Norm Bazin, including the last five as associate head coach.

Jones replaces Ryan Soderquist, who stepped down in April after 21 years leading the Falcons.

During Jones’s time in Lowell, the River Hawks qualified for three NCAA tournaments, making five appearances in the Hockey East semifinals and three in the Hockey East championship, including a title in 2017.

“He has worked extremely hard to earn this opportunity and Bentley will be adding a terrific person/coach to their athletic department,” said Bazin. “He was a valuable part of our staff for eight years and we wish he and his family the best as they start a new chapter in their lives.”

Before joining the River Hawks, Jones spent four years as an assistant coach at Clarkson (2011-15) and five as an assistant coach with Sioux Falls of the United States Hockey League.

He was a two-sport athlete (hockey, baseball) and a hockey captain at Amherst.

“Playing for Andy Jones is playing with structure and competing,” said Lucas Condotta, UMass-Lowell’s 2021-22 captain who is now with the Montreal Canadiens. “Andy doesn’t care if you have 15 goals or no goals — if you compete and show up every day to work, you put yourself in a situation to be successful.”

