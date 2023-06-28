Bruce Arena and Taylor Twellman are baffled that Carles Gil did not make the MLS All-Star team

Yet many expected it also to be a showcase for Gil, the 30-year-old Revolution playmaker who won league MVP in 2021. Instead, Petrovic will be the team’s sole representative.

The MLS All-Stars will play English club Arsenal July 19 at Audi Field in Washington. It’s a game that could feature a matchup of New England goalkeepers past and present, with Matt Turner, now with the North London club, likely facing his Revolution successor, Djordje Petrovic.

Though he’s arguably one of the most impactful players in Major League Soccer, Carles Gil was not selected for the league’s upcoming All-Star Game .

Gil leads New England in assists (9) and is tied for the team lead in goals (7).

The fact that he didn’t make the team left Revolution coach Bruce Arena baffled.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Arena told reporters Tuesday. “You shouldn’t be calling it an All-Star Game if Carles isn’t in the lineup.”

Arena, who acknowledged that he hadn’t weighed the alternative options at Gil’s position, nonetheless contended that his captain warranted inclusion regardless of the other players involved.

“It’s hard in the league with 29 teams,” said Arena. “I don’t know anyone playing in the West for the most part, but I think it’s tough. Carles is one of the top five players in the league. Leave it at that.”

Arena wasn’t the only notable figure surprised. Former New England forward Taylor Twellman, now an MLS analyst, pointed to Gil’s impact through the first 19 games of the season.

“His 16 total goal contributions (7g, 9a) are tied for 2nd most league wide this season,” Twellman tweeted.

Gil, who recently stated that he has tried to increase his goal-scoring to keep defenses from concentrating on his passing, scored a pair of goals — including the tying goal in stoppage time — to help lift New England to a 3-3 draw in a difficult road atmosphere against Atlanta May 31.

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.