Devils re-sign Timo Meier for eight years, $70.4 million

The contract will pay the 26-year-old Swiss forward an average of $8.8 million annually, starting at $12 million next season and winding down to $7.2 million in the last year.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the restricted free agent on Wednesday, hours before the start of the NHL Draft in Nashville.

The New Jersey Devils secured another piece from last year’steam, re-signing forward Timo Meier to an eight-year, $70.4 million contract through the 2030-31 season.

Fitzgerald felt Meier, who was acquired at the trading deadline, would re-sign with the Devils after playing with the young team and seeing its potential. New Jersey posted a 52-22-8 mark season for 112 points, a 49-point difference from the previous season.

“I have to give credit to the players, to our core players who continue to lift us up and show the rest of the league that we are serious about putting a championship type of roster on the ice,” Fitzgerald said. “So again, I hedged the bet and I hedged the bet on what we can offer players, and we won.”

Meier began his career with San Jose in 2016-17 and just completed his seventh season. He had nine goals and five assists in 21 regular-season games with New Jersey and registered a career-high 40 goals and 17 power-play goals for the entire season. He added two goals and two assists in the playoffs but proved to be a physical presence in series against the Rangers and Hurricanes.

Fitzgerald downplayed Meier’s lack of scoring after the trade, saying the adjustment to a new team is tough.

“It’s tough from expectations, to your own standards, learning a new system,” Fitzgerald said. “And Timo, he’s human. It’s hard. But we saw him getting better and better and better as games kind of clicked off the map. I think he’s going to be fantastic with the experience he had last year.”

Knights make moves

The Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights are already preparing to try to repeat, trading a longtime franchise cornerstone and keeping their best trade deadline pickup.

The Knights traded Reilly Smith to the Penguins and re-signed fellow forward Ivan Barbashev to a five-year contract worth $25 million.

Barbashev, a key contributor to the title run with 18 points in 22 games, was expected to be one of the top players available in free agency. Instead, the 27-year-old Russian power forward will count $5 million against the salary cap through 2028.

That was exactly Smith’s cap hit, making this another set of bold moves by Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon, who has shown a willingness to take risks in the name of getting younger and winning championships — and not worrying about sentimentality.

Smith, 32, was one of six original Vegas players left from the team’s inaugural season that included a trip to the final. He was the first player captain Mark Stone handed the Cup after the Golden Knights won it earlier this month.

Vegas recouped the third-round pick it sent to Pittsburgh for forward Teddy Blueger prior to the trade deadline.

The deal is the first big roster splash for new Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas, who is tasked with getting the team back into the playoffs and continuing to contend with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang still around.

Avalanche acquire Colton

The Avalanche acquired forward Ross Colton in a trade with the Lightning. Colorado sent the 37th pick in the draft to Tampa Bay for the player who scored the Lightning’s Stanley Cup-clinching goal in 2021. The move almost certainly spells the end of J.T. Compher’s time with the Avalanche. A person with knowledge of the situation told the AP that Compher is testing the free agent market. Colton, who turns 27 before next season starts, also is a pending restricted free agent. He’s expected to get a raise from the $1.25 million he made this past season. He has 102 points in 240 regular-season and playoff NHL games … The salary cap is getting another modest increase, going up $1 million again to $83.5 million. The league and NHL Players Association announced the cap number for the 2023-24 season Wednesday. It’s the second consecutive season the cap went up by $1 million after staying flat the previous two. This small increase was the recommendation made last week to the league’s board of governors. General managers were informed of the expected decision earlier this week.