Harvard aims to improve women’s hockey culture after review of abuse complaints

Harvard commissioned the inquiry, by the law firm Jenner & Block, after the Globe in January first published a litany of complaints about Stone and The Athletic followed six weeks later with additional allegations.

“We now have an opportunity to end team traditions that are harmful to team culture and inconsistent with our community norms,” McDermott said Wednesday in a statement to Harvard’s athletic community.

Harvard athletic director Erin McDermott said the school is taking steps to improve the culture of its women’s ice hockey program after an independent review of allegations found that former players were emotionally damaged during the tenure of longtime head coach Katey Stone, who retired earlier this month.

Advertisement

Harvard has not made public the law firm’s report or released a summary of the findings — something advocates for curbing abuses in collegiate sports have decried as a lack of transparency.

A Harvard spokesperson said, “Individuals who participated in the review were promised anonymity throughout the process. Releasing detailed information or documents that were received and reviewed during this work could jeopardize the privacy of those who participated.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

McDermott indicated the law firm’s review found that her department’s “procedures and communications with student-athletes have led to confusion and frustration among members of our community, and there are areas where we must improve.”

Her statement did not address any specific allegations, other than hazing. Former players told the Globe they felt compelled to participate in hazing episodes that included forced alcohol drinking and sexually charged role playing. One player said she reported the alleged hazing and other complaints about Stone to Harvard and never heard from anyone in the administration.

The day after the Globe story was published, Stone’s team engaged in a tradition known as “Naked Skate,” in which freshman players were told “to do a ‘superman’ slide on the ice that left some with ice burns and bleeding nipples,” The Athletic reported.

Advertisement

In addition, upperclassmen urged freshmen during the team’s annual “Initiation Week” to put condoms on bananas, fake orgasms, and act out skits that referenced their sexual orientation, according to The Athletic.

No one alleged that Stone participated in the activities, but several former players said she was aware of what went on in her program, and anti-hazing specialists say coaches are responsible for protecting their student-athletes from bullying and hazing.

McDermott said in her statement, “Our current women’s ice hockey team has not fostered a culture of hazing. However, it is clear that some traditions in recent years were experienced differently by different people and not all were comfortable with those activities or with expressing concerns relating to the program.”

Nearly 20 former players detailed to the Globe a list of complaints, many of which they said they shared with Harvard administrators to little or no avail. The complaints included Stone allegedly denigrating players in ways that caused them to seek mental health care; expressing insensitivity to mental health issues; body shaming; adversely influencing her players’ academic performance; applying inconsistent disciplinary standards; and hazing.

McDermott said the law firm’s review presents “an opportunity for the athletics department to lead and foster a culture that reflects our values of mutual respect, support of one another, transparency in our processes and procedures, and a focus on the safety and dignity of our student-athletes.”

She pledged to prioritize initiatives aimed at “strengthening our community and enhancing the experience and growth of our student-athletes.”

Advertisement

McDermott told the 2021-22 team that the women’s hockey program ranked last among the university’s 42 varsity sports programs in the quality of its student-athletes’ experiences, according to a 2019 survey of players commissioned by the Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

The Harvard Crimson reported in May that Stone’s program had the lowest retention rate of student-athletes among the university’s sports teams, with only 20 percent of the original freshman class remaining last season, compared with 75 percent overall among nearly 300 Harvard athletes who arrived for the 2019-20 academic year.

Stone, 57, one of the winningest and most celebrated coaches in the history of women’s ice hockey, was Harvard’s head coach for 29 years before she retired amid the review. She amassed legions of loyal supporters during her career, many of whom praised her as she remained publicly silent about the allegations. A search is under way for her successor.

The new initiatives that McDermott announced include the athletic department instructing student-athletes and all administrative and coaching staff annually on reporting conduct that is inconsistent with Harvard’s community standards. The athletic department also will provide clear instructions to student-athletes for accessing mental wellness resources and other faculty resources to help them balance their academic schedules and commitments to athletics, according to her statement.

In addition, McDermott said, Harvard will pilot a leadership academy program to provide enhanced educational opportunities for students, including athletes, who hold leadership roles at the school.

Advertisement

“This program will support our collective focus on updating team traditions to align with our values and will help us move forward positively as a community,” McDermott said.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.