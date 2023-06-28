Thoughts on Jack Jones, Malik Cunningham, and other leftover topics from Patriots minicamp

That’s the message blaring from the team’s silence on the cornerback’s arrest two weeks ago on 10 charges related to allegedly being caught with loaded, unlicensed weapons at Logan Airport.

Here I thought the decision to release Jones — who has gotten in trouble with the law or his coaches at every step of his football career — would be relatively easy. Apparently, I underestimated his importance to the Patriots, and their tolerance for his behavior.

The Patriots haven’t said anything since giving a cursory statement following the arrest. His next court date is Aug. 18. The NFL is monitoring the situation for violations of its gun policy and personal conduct policy, but will allow the legal process to play out. So Jones is free to participate with the Patriots in the meantime. Players report for training camp July 25.

It’s hard to believe Jones would still be a Patriot if he were a fringe player. But the Patriots are telling us with their silence that they really need Jones, a second-year pro, to start at outside cornerback. This would keep Jonathan Jones in the slot and keep the pressure off rookie Christian Gonzalez from having to be the No. 1 cornerback immediately.

The Patriots already were giving Jones a fresh start after last year’s team-imposed two-game suspension (a rarity from Bill Belichick). Now they keep him on the roster while he faces serious gun charges.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts ultimately may make the decision for the Patriots, with Jones potentially facing mandatory prison time. But they don’t seem to want to make any moves with Jones until forced to.

Perhaps the Patriots are right to be patient, considering he supposedly cooperated with authorities and no one was injured in the incident. But they have a lot more tolerance for unlicensed weapons and high-capacity magazines than I do.

2. Julian Edelman 2.0?

One of the most intriguing players to watch during training camp will be an undrafted rookie playing a new position.

Malik Cunningham was a four-year starting quarterback at Louisville, throwing for 9,660 yards and 70 touchdowns while rushing for 3,179 yards and 50 touchdowns. But Cunningham, listed at 6 feet and 188 pounds, is transitioning to wide receiver, a la Julian Edelman, after going undrafted and signing with the Patriots.

“It’s definitely different, but I’m a team player,” Cunningham said. “So whatever the team needs me to do, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability, even though I never did it before.”

Cunningham took a few reps at quarterback after spring practices, working on his own along with the other QBs. But during film sessions, he sits in the wide receiver room, and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien showed him some of Edelman’s film during minicamp.

“The quarterback is definitely still in me, so kind of learning as we go,” Cunningham said. “You can’t learn everything overnight, so just taking it in bits and pieces.”

Cunningham participated at the NFL Combine and his Pro Day as a quarterback, and he said the Patriots were the only team to work him out at receiver before the draft. He ran a 4.53 in the 40, but didn’t run the three-cone or shuttle at the combine or his Pro Day.

Cunningham may have trouble cracking the 53-man roster, especially if DeAndre Hopkins comes aboard. But his versatility should earn him a spot on the practice squad.

“I’m doing all this off raw athleticism,” Cunningham said. “Just trying to get better and trying to find the little nuggets that Mac [Jones] sees and Bailey [Zappe] and Trace [McSorley]. I’ve been in their position and I know where I want my guys to be. Now I’m one of their guys, so I’ve just got to get where they need me to be.”

3. Replacing Devin McCourty.

The Patriots are going to feel the loss of McCourty. He was practically a coach on the field, consistently getting guys lined up in the right spots and picking up cues from the offense.

But the biggest area in which they may miss him is deep center field. The Patriots have talented safeties in Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, and Jalen Mills, but none have much experience playing free safety. Dugger, Phillips, and Peppers have played more in the box as hybrid linebacker/safeties, and Mills has been a cornerback.

The Patriots plan to replace McCourty by rotating players in that position, but none is particularly comfortable playing deep center field.

Peppers said he played free safety in his rookie season of 2016. ,

“I never really played back there other than Pop Warner, so I learned by doing, from my mistakes,” Peppers said. “It was a lot of learning, trust me.”

You see the game in a different way compared with closer to the line of scrimmage. And your first step is backward, not forward.

“My main thing back there is just being patient, because I’m so used to playing on the line — you see things and go,” Peppers said. “It’s just being patient. Sometimes you’ve got to stay in your pedal, weave a little bit, because [the quarterback] is trying to manipulate you with his shoulders.”

Peppers thinks this defense will be more unpredictable now that there isn’t a set free safety.

“You kind of knew where Devin was going to be most of the time,” Peppers said. “Yeah, he rotated down, but you knew 80-90 percent of the time he was going to be in the post.

“And now you don’t know where anybody’s going to be. One play it could be Dug, it could be me, it could be AP, Mills, Marte [Mapu] could drop back there from the linebacker position. There’s a lot of different tools the coaches have to play with; it’s up to us to make them look good.”

4. Brainiac.

Mapu, the third-round pick out of Sacramento State, is one of the most versatile athletes on the team. At 6-3 and 216 pounds, Mapu is listed as a linebacker but in the spring lined up at safety as well as inside and outside backer.

Peppers said he has been impressed with Mapu’s intelligence.

“Obviously his physical traits speak for themselves, but he’s a smart, smart dude, always asking questions,” Peppers said. “You can tell he wants to understand not just what his job is, but what the whole defense is. I’m excited for his potential.”

5. Right tackle.

The Patriots would seem to have decent depth at offensive tackle, with Trent Brown and Calvin Anderson on the left side, and Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott on the right. Plus, they love fourth-rounder Sidy Sow, who started at left guard the last four years at Eastern Michigan but has been transitioning to right tackle with the Patriots.

“Sidy is a powerful and athletic offensive lineman that, from what I understand, they’re giving him a shot at tackle, and I’m not surprised by that,” EMU coach Chris Creighton said. “He would’ve been a great tackle for us, and he did some of that, but for us, we needed him running inside zone at guard. But I’m going to be really interested to see whether they like him at right tackle.”

Yet the fact that the Patriots worked out veteran right tackle D.J. Fluker right before the end of the offseason raises an eyebrow. Does Reiff, a 12-year veteran who signed a one-year deal with $4.25 million fully guaranteed, have less left in the tank than Belichick expected? Are the Patriots considering moving on from Brown, seeing as how Reiff took some reps on that side during the spring?

The offensive tackle situation feels far from settled.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.