Marcus Smart was a beloved Celtic for good reason, but it was time for all parties to move on

No Celtic accumulated more Tommy Points than Smart, the hard-nosed, hustling, pugnacious point guard. He can take them with him to Memphis or redeem them for a vacation, perhaps. To the chagrin of Smart’s fanatical — some might say delusional — fans, Smart was shipped out of town last Wednesday in a seismic three-team trade that brought back Kristaps Porzingis.

No disrespect intended to an ultimate Celtic: the late, great Tommy Heinsohn, a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach, and beloved Homer Hall of Fame broadcaster. He popularized Tommy Points as part of the Boston basketball lexicon, celebrating Celtics he singled out for their hustle.

Did I miss the memo? When exactly did the Celtics become about Tommy Points over NBA titles? One would think that’s the case with the caterwauling over the departure of Marcus Smart.

Celebrating hustle is not a substitute for celebrating championships. To win Banner No. 18 in a smaller-than-it-appears championship window, it was time to subtract No. 36. The Celtics need to capitalize before both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are on super-max contracts and before one of them gets tired of falling short or not getting their metaphorical flowers and asks out. Contentedness for NBA players sometimes has the lifespan of a TikTok fad.

Excising and exiling Smart is anathema to a vocal minority of Parishioners of the Parquet who worship the former Defensive Player of the Year. But given that “longest tenured player” was the only title to show for Smart’s nine seasons and 689 games (including the playoffs) — the most all-time of any Celtic not to win a championship — it was time to move on.

Bravo to Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens for realizing in a crucial offseason that the Celtics weren’t going to win a title with Smart as their self-anointed No. 3 in the team hierarchy.

The 7-foot-3-inch Porzingis rebalances the roster and provides needed frontcourt firepower. He knocked down 38.5 percent of his 3-pointers last season for Washington while scoring a career-high 23.2 points per game.

Porzingis is a gamble. He gives the Celtics perhaps the most fragile frontcourt in the league alongside Robert Williams and Al Horford, who avoided back-to-backs last season. But a riskier bet would’ve been running it back and relying on getting a different result.

This team required a change in culture, leadership, and chemistry. Smart was a powerful and dominant personality. He often and openly spoke of his import. He critiqued Tatum and Brown during the 2021-2022 season and coach Joe Mazzulla during these past playoffs.

It’s debatable whether he blocked the Jays’ growth. However, he was obstructing Derrick White, who needed to play over him in crunch time, and Malcolm Brogdon, who accepted a bench role so as not to bruise Smart’s ego.

It remains to be seen if Brogdon and his $22.5 million salary remain on the roster. The Celtics initially tried to send him to the Clippers in a Porzingis deal, but the damaged ligament in his shooting arm scuttled that deal. The Celtics still might need to shave Brogdon’s salary to avoid exceeding the dreaded second apron in the new NBA collective bargaining agreement. They will definitely need to shed it by 2024-25 when Brown’s super-max likely kicks in and the penalties for exceeding the tax apron become more onerous, hamstringing a team.

The most hyperbolized part of Smart’s mystique is that he transformed the Celtics, citing making the playoffs all nine of his seasons.

It was another fan-favorite point guard who did that. The Celtics were 11 games below .500 when they pulled off another three-team deal in 2015 for Isaiah Thomas.

Astute Celtics fans will recall that Thomas got ejected in his first game as a Celtic, against the Lakers. That loss dropped the Green to 20-33.

Thomas revived the Celtics; they went 20-9 the rest of the way and made the playoffs. In 2016-17, he dragged the team to the Eastern Conference finals on a bad hip while mourning the death of his sister. Without Thomas, the Celtics lost that series in five games as Smart shot 31.7 percent from the field.

IT transformed the team into a contender and a destination — luring Horford, attracting Gordon Hayward, and serving as the trade chip to obtain Kyrie Irving.

With Hayward and Irving out of action, the Celtics made a stunning run to the 2018 Eastern Conference finals. But they blew a 3-2 lead against the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. Smart shot 32.8 percent, including 22.6 percent from three. He shot 1 for 10 overall in Game 7 at TD Garden.

Smart was excellent in the playoffs this year. Boston doesn’t claw back from a 3-0 conference finals deficit to force Game 7 against the Miami Heat without his heroics. But much like when the Celtics were eliminated by Golden State in the 2022 Finals in six games, he flopped as the Celtics allowed another trophy presentation on the Garden court. He was 4 of 10 for 9 points with four assists in Game 7.

The point is not that Smart is solely to blame for the lack of titles during his tenure. It’s that his hard-charging style distorted his actual contributions to success and title contention.

It’s human nature to want to believe the player who plays the hardest and hustles the most matters the most to winning.That’s not how life or professional sports work.

Smart is an admirable, yet flawed role player with an inflated sense of achievement that pervaded the team.

Since his departure, there have been myriad references to Smart as “the heart and soul” of the Celtics.

Is it a good to be the emotional and spiritual talisman of a team that argues with officials, comes unglued at inopportune times, oddly struggles to put away lesser-talented teams, can be mentally bullied by teams like Miami and players like Draymond Green, and has yet to realize its full potential?

Smart wasn’t the right role player to get the Green across the championship finish line. The Celtics couldn’t afford to keep metaphorically banging their heads against the basket post, Kevin Garnett-style.

If Smart were “iconic” and “the ultimate example of a Celtic” he would still be here.

Those treacly Celtics tributes are like exaggerating sadness regarding a relationship break-up you initiated because you would be better off.

Their long-term relationship with Smart had run its course, and he was never going to put a ring on it.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.