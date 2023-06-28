Tracking the Bruins’ picks in the 2023 NHL Draft

When will the Bruins pick in the 2023 NHL Draft? You’ll have to wait a while.
Boston doesn’t have a first round pick this year — they traded it to the Capitals in February as part of the deal to acquire Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov (The deal also included Boston’s fifth-round pick.)
The Bruins also do not have a second-round pick, as they traded it to the Anaheim Ducks as part of the Hampus Lindholm trade in 2022.
But they are on the hunt for more salary-cap space, a process that began Monday when they dealt Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to Chicago, so it’s possible they could pick up a few more selections before the draft is over.
The NHL Draft begins Wednesday night with Round 1 and continues Thursday with Rounds 2 through 7. We’ll be tracking the Bruins’ selections live. Right now, they hold the following picks:
- No. 92, third round
- No. 124, fourth round
- No. 188, sixth round
- No. 214, seventh round (via Los Angeles)
- No. 220, seventh round
