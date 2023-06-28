Tracking the Bruins’ picks in the 2023 NHL Draft

When will the Bruins pick in the 2023 NHL Draft? You’ll have to wait a while.

Boston doesn’t have a first round pick this year — they traded it to the Capitals in February as part of the deal to acquire Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov (The deal also included Boston’s fifth-round pick.)

The Bruins also do not have a second-round pick, as they traded it to the Anaheim Ducks as part of the Hampus Lindholm trade in 2022.