NHL Draft 2023: Tracking New Englanders drafted

The first round of the NHL Draft begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The Bruins do not hold a first-round choice, having traded it to the Washington Capitals in February as part of the deal to acquire Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov. But plenty of folks in New England will be watching because of Lexington’s Will Smith, who is expected to go in the top 10.

Smith, who is committed to Boston College, anchored the National Team Development Program’s top line this past season. He’s agile, crafty, and fast on the rush. He may require some development at the NCAA level before making the jump to the big show, but he shows immense scoring promise (his 20 points in seven games at World Juniors matched Connor Bedard, the presumptive No. 1 choice).