Noah Song, one-time Red Sox prospect, throws perfect inning in first game since returning to pro baseball

BRADENTON, Fla. — Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the US Navy.

The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training on Feb. 23 after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. The righthander, who last pitched in a professional game on Aug. 29, 2019, for Class A Lowell in the Red Sox system, was shut down on March 11 due to lower back tightness.

Entering in the bottom of the sixth inning of a Florida State League game at Bradenton, a Pittsburgh affiliate, Song got a pair of fly balls before striking out Alexander Mojica on a slider. He threw seven of 12 pitches for strikes.