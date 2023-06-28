Peabody’s Alan Paulino answered the call for the South in a win over the North in the Agganis All-Star Football Game

Stepping in at halfback, Paulino scored a pair of second-half touchdowns to propel the South All-Stars to a 24-7 victory over the North in the 61st Agganis All-Star Football Game at Manning Field, a game that turned a bit chippy in the third quarter with four ejections.

An explosive, versatile, and tough player committed to Curry College, Paulino has a wealth of experience playing in the slot and receiver on the perimeter.

LYNN — Peabody senior Alan Paulino, nursing a hamstring injury suffered in practice, played only three snaps in the first half Wednesday night. When his number was called in the second half, Paulino was ready to go.

Advertisement

Honoring Harry Agganis, the storied former Lynn Classical and Boston University star, the foundation created in his name granted scholarships to 11 area graduating seniors. Since 1955, $2.42 million in scholarship money has been presented to 1,051 student-athletes.

The football game capped four days of Agganis All-Star games, highlighting the best local seniors in basketball, lacrosse, and soccer for boys’ and girls’, along with baseball and softball.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s a blast,” said South coach Lou Cicatelli, the head coach at Revere.

“It’s a great cause, I know how many scholarships they give. I was telling the kids, honestly, that’s what it’s all about. It’s a great chance for these seniors to get out and strut their stuff one more time. We had a good night and were fortunate to get a big win.”

Paulino finished with seven carries for 26 yards and two scores to claim the South MVP. Masconomet grad Will Shannon, who plans to play at Endicott, was awarded the North MVP after running for 39 yards on 10 carries and adding three catches for 7 yards and a receiving touchdown.

On the first drive of the second half, Peabody senior Jayce Dooley stepped up along the right hash marks for an interception, returning the ball 41 yards upfield. Seven plays later, Paulino burst through a hole, planted his left foot and juked to the right, and crossed the goal line as he was wrapped up for an 8-yard rushing touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Paulino kept his legs churning on a goal line dive for a 2-yard scoring plunge.

Advertisement

“He was a stud,” said Cicatelli. “. . . we asked him to step in, and he was wonderful. He’s a hard runner, there’s no quit in that kid.”

Paulino, Dooley, and Colin Ridley (4 rushes, 21 yards; 2 receptions, 20 yards) will all play at Curry after finishing their careers at Peabody. Decorated Tanners quarterback Shea Lynch, an Endicott commit, finished 9 of 17 passing for 90 yards and added 33 yards on the ground on eight carries.

Defensive end Jose Lindor, another Tanners’ standout committed to Anna Maria College, tallied three sacks. After a strong season, the tenured teammates enjoyed every second of suiting up together one last time.

“It’s great because we’ve been playing together since we were little kids,” said Paulino. “It feels awesome just to go out with a win, end the career with it.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.