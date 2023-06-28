Plenty of excitement during first round of NHL Draft, while Bruins watch from the sidelines

“I mean, we’ve spent too much draft capital,” general manager Don Sweeney noted on Tuesday, sizing up what he expected to be a couple of quiet days here, the Bruins slated to make only five picks. “And that’s on me to either claw back or back better decisions in that regard.”

The top 32 kids pulled on the sweaters of their new NHL employers — including Connor Bedard hitching on as the centerpiece to the Blackhawks’ rebuild — and the Bruins were left to wait until pick No. 92 (Round 3) Thursday to make their first selection.

NASHVILLE — The Bruins entered Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night fully resigned, absent a surprise deal, to sitting out Round 1 of the NHL Draft.

Advertisement

Sweeney, in need of clearing salary-cap space as well as adding prospects, was busy earlier in the week. His moves to send Taylor Hall ($6 million cap hit) and the rights to Nick Foligno brought back young blue line prospects Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell from the Blackhawks. Sweeney also flipped minor league winger Shane Bowers to the Devils for ex-Harvard defenseman Reilly Walsh.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Mitchell played three seasons at the University of Denver, the first of those when Jim Montgomery was still the Pioneers’ bench boss. Prior to making the deal with the Blackhawks, Sweeney sought out Montgomery’s opinion on Mitchell, who was Denver’s top-scoring defenseman that freshman season.

“He’s a high-character person,” said Montgomery. “I know he has high hockey sense, a high compete level, and he’s a real good skater. He’s going to fit in well with the Bruins culture. And Alec Regula is someone we’re excited about, too. Reminds me a little bit of Brandon Carlo.”

Mitchell, added Montgomery, is a “smart, skilled defenseman who can move the puck really well, and I just know the character that’s within him, he’s going to fit in well with the Bruins culture.”

Advertisement

Mitchell, Regula, and Walsh, all right-shot defensemen, can be expected to be in Bruins training camp this September. None is guaranteed a spot on the varsity, but all have varying degrees of a shot at the show. If nothing else, three more prospects in the pipeline, even if all are ultimately assigned to AHL Providence for seasoning.

Meanwhile, Bedard received his first standing ovation as an NHLer, albeit from a contingent of maybe 100 Blackhawks fans who gathered in a lower bowl section. Chicago GM Kyle Davidson announced Bedard as the No. 1 pick at 6:16 p.m. (Central time) and the Blackhawks faithful, emotions battered of late by a crumbled dynasty, jumped to their feet to welcome the wunderkind savior.

Bedard this coming season possibly will play on a line with Hall, a former No. 1 pick, and Foligno, the ex-Columbus captain and also a first-round pick.

“I can’t wait to get in the room and learn from those guys,” said a smiling Bedard, already fitted in a No. 98 sweater that likely will be his permanent number.

Bedard, though somewhat downsized (5 feet 10 inches, 185 pounds), is fast, skilled, and strong on his skates. He averaged more than 120 points the last two years with WHL Regina, his style and production reminiscent of Sidney Crosby.

“Hard to put it all into words,” said Bedard, designated a couple of years ago as the potential No. 1 pick in 2023, considered by many to be a generational talent. “To hear my name, and have the dream come true, unbelievable.”

Advertisement

As Major League Baseball knows all too well, drafting teenagers is an inexact science. A beaming Bedard posed repeatedly for pictures in the wake of his selection, his grin and rosy complexion that of a high school senior on graduation night. He has all the tools to be a bona fide NHL star, but there are no sure bets.

The expansion Ottawa Senators held the same dream for Alexandre Daigle when drafting him No. 1 in 1993. But the phenom fizzled and faded out of the picture.

The top six teams picking in this year’s draft — Chicago, Anaheim, Columbus, San Jose, Montreal, and Arizona — have paid mightily in recent years to be at the top of the draft board. The Blackhawks landed Bedard after three consecutive playoff DNQs. The other five clubs entered the night averaging a little more than three consecutive DNQs, led by the Unmighty Ducks with five.

The Ducks, a frequent trade partner with the Bruins in recent years, followed the Bedard pick by taking smooth Swedish center Leo Carlsson, 6-3, 200 pounds. He was the top junior player in Sweden this season, his game reminiscent of another big Swedish pivot, Mats Sundin.

“Leo is a special blend of size, skill, and smarts,” said his Boston-based agent, Matt Keator, who once represented former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, “combined with a burning desire to win reminiscent of Peter Forsberg and other great Swedish players.”

Advertisement

University of Michigan’s Adam Fantilli, one of only three freshmen ever to win the Hobey Baker Award, went No. 3 to the reconstructing Blue Jackets. Once down from the podium, he ticked off names of standout Jackets Johnny Gaudreau and Zach Werenski, sounding as eager as Bedard to get in the room and start his NHL career. Michigan would prefer he return for a sophomore year, but he has the size (6-2, 200) and game to be a legit candidate this fall in Columbus.

Lexington, Mass., forward Will Smith, rated the third-best skater in North America by NHL Central Scouting, slotted in with the Sharks at No. 4. He’ll be at Boston College in the fall, after his successful two seasons with the US National Team Development Program. Ex-Boston University forward Mike Grier, the Sharks’ GM, called his name at the podium. Ex-BU defenseman David Quinn, the Sharks’ coach, also was on the stage. The two will hope to hustle him out of The Heights as soon as possible.

The most interesting call in the first round came at No. 7, the flatlined Flyers selecting dazzling Russian winger Matvei Michkov. He also was touted as a potential No. 1 in this draft, but his stock fell some because he has a three-year contract in hand to play in Russia for St. Petersburg SKA. In a different year, a different geopolitical time, he might have gone No. 1.

Much like Wild star Kirill Kaprizov, Michkov is a bold, daring skater and darts all over the ice to make plays. He’ll have to wait three seasons, but he sounded eager to get to Broad Street.

Advertisement

“I know about the city and the Flyers’ history,” he said. “When I met with management, it felt like we were talking the same language.”

What, high sticks and cheesesteaks? We’ll find out in the fall of 2026.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.