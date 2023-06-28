Game 81: Marlins at Red Sox lineups and notes

A day off didn’t do the Red Sox much good, as they returned to Fenway Park and dropped their series opener to the Marlins, 10-1 Tuesday night.
Last season, it was the American League East that gave the Red Sox fits, as they went 26-50 in divisional play. This year, the Sox are struggling against the National League, dropping to 11-16 with the most recent loss. The 2-11 record in interleague play at home is the worst in the majors.
After the game, the Sox still had not named a starter for Wednesday night, but manager Alex Cora suggested Kaleb Ort would likely be the opener as they try to snap a three-game losing streak and move back above .500.
Lineups
MARLINS (46-34): TBA
Pitching: LHP Braxton Garrett (3-2, 3.88 ERA)
RED SOX (40-40): TBA
Pitching: Kaleb Ort (1-1, 5.79 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Marlins vs. Ort: Has not faced any Miami batters
Red Sox vs. Garrett: Adam Duvall 0-2, Justin Turner 0-1
Stat of the day: Before last night, the Red Sox had won 10 straight against the Marlins at Fenway Park, a streak that dated back to June 18, 2009.
Notes: Alex Verdugo (two doubles) recorded his team-leading 28th multi-hit game, second most in the AL behind the Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette (31), in his return from the bereavement list. …This is Garrett’s first career start against the Red Sox. … Only one of Ort’s 17 appearances this season was a start, when he went 2⅓ innings to help the Red Sox in its June 18 doubleheader sweep of the Yankees. … Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez went 2-for-5 on Tuesday to extend his 10-game hit streak and is batting .399 on the season.
