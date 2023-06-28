Game 81: Marlins at Red Sox lineups and notes

A day off didn’t do the Red Sox much good, as they returned to Fenway Park and dropped their series opener to the Marlins, 10-1 Tuesday night.

Last season, it was the American League East that gave the Red Sox fits, as they went 26-50 in divisional play. This year, the Sox are struggling against the National League, dropping to 11-16 with the most recent loss. The 2-11 record in interleague play at home is the worst in the majors.

After the game, the Sox still had not named a starter for Wednesday night, but manager Alex Cora suggested Kaleb Ort would likely be the opener as they try to snap a three-game losing streak and move back above .500.