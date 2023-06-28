Patriots, former teammates mourn former QB Ryan Mallett after drowning death

Former teammates are mourning the loss of Ryan Mallett, the ex-NFL quarterback who died in a drowning accident on Tuesday in Florida at age 35.

Mallett was selected by the Patriots in the third round (74th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. The former Razorback was the highest quarterback taken by New England in the draft since taking Drew Bledsoe first overall in the 1993 Draft.

Mallett played in New England for three seasons, serving as Tom Brady’s primary backup during the 2012-13 campaign before being traded to the Houston Texans in August 2014.