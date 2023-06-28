Terry Francona released from hospital, but urged to rest, won’t manage Guardians for time being

Doctors have advised Francona to rest for the next few days. The team said his status will be determined daily. Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale will again handle managerial duties in Francona’s absence. Hale served as Cleveland’s acting manager for the final 63 games in 2021 when Francona had to step away.

Francona, who has had significant health issues in recent years, spent Tuesday night at The University of Kansas Health System and was released Wednesday. The team said tests on the 64-year-old Francona all “came back within normal ranges.”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was not with the team for a second straight game Wednesday after being hospitalized when he became lightheaded before a series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Advertisement

The Guardians, who rallied to win Tuesday’s game, 2-1, after Francona fell ill, are on a six-game trip. After facing the Royals again Thursday, they’ll open a three-game series in Chicago against the Cubs before returning home for their final homestand before the All-Star break.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Francona, who managed the Red Sox to a pair of World Series titles from 2004-11, is in his 11th season with Cleveland. Although his contract expired after last season, he has an agreement with the Guardians to stay in place as long as he wants.

Francona has dealt with some major health issues the past three years.

He only managed 14 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season due to gastrointestinal problems, and he stepped away from the Guardians for the second half in 2021 to have his hip replaced and address a staph infection in his toe.

In 2017, Francona underwent a heart procedure during the All-Star break and didn’t manage the American League squad.

Francona had been feeling good this season, and true to form has often poked fun at his sometimes frail state with his customary self-deprecating humor.