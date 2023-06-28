What being selected No. 4 in the NHL Draft means to Lexington’s Will Smith

Early breakfasts, cold rides to an even colder rink, and, of course, knee hockey in the hotel corridors till some parent whips open a door and hollers, “Lights out,” for the 10th and final time.

For most, it’s the pinnacle of their hockey careers.

NASHVILLE — Like thousands of youth hockey players across the United States, Will Smith and his family made the trek across the Canadian border to play in tournaments.

Those weekends will not be the pinnacle of Will Smith’s career. Instead, it was when the Lexington, Mass., native realized his dream of playing hockey for a living would more than likely not be a dream.

“I’d say around the Pee-Wee Quebec tournament when I was 12 or 13 is when it kind of really set in that this was going to be my life,” said Smith, moments after the San Jose Sharks made him the fourth overall pick in the NHL Draft Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

It’s something that a family friend said that tipped Smith off that weekend.

“My dad’s buddy said something, I don’t know, some funny comment,” Smith said, not recalling the actual words. “But now that it’s actually happened, it’s pretty cool.”

Now Smith is on his way to San Jose with a detour in Chestnut Hill.

He’ll first play for Greg Brown’s Boston College Eagles in the fall, but it’s uncertain how long he’ll be there as Smith projects as a No. 1 center in the NHL.

“He has such a high skill level, but also so cerebral,” Brown said after the first round. “He really knows where everybody is out there. He’s able to incorporate the other four guys on the ice so well. His vision and his thought process are at such a high level, and then put that with the skill level he has and he is able to really create so many opportunities both for himself and for his linemates.”

The 6-foot, 180-pounder is a pretty puckhandler and prolific point producer who consistently filled scoresheets for the US National Team Development Program squads over the last two seasons.

His 191 points over that span are second in the elite program’s history to the 228 put up by Devils wunderkind Jack Hughes, the top pick in the 2019 draft, and one of the players Smith is often compared to.

Though he just turned 18 on St. Patrick’s Day, the baby-faced Smith has seemingly been on the minds of NHL decision-makers for a decade because of his scintillating skating and playmaking.

The road to San Jose began when Smith began turning the heads of adults while turning opponents into turnstiles during his nine-year run through the Junior Eagles, one of the top youth programs in greater Boston.

He played a season at St. Sebastian’s before the NTDP, or “The Program” as it’s known, beckoned.

That began a two-year odyssey in Michigan, where Smith continued to build strength and an impressive résumé.

He anchored a dynamic top line with Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault. Both of his wingers will join him at BC, and both also were drafted Wednesday night. Leonard was selected by the Capitals at No. 8, and Perreault went to the Rangers at No. 23.

“They’re a great combination,” said Brown. “Each possesses a little bit different style and a little bit different skill set. But, uh, the combination of them together was incredible this year for the NTDP team.”

For the record, a beaming Smith said he “can’t wait” to play in his first Beanpot.

Next up for Smith will be San Jose’s development camp, and he couldn’t hide his excitement to get started. He’s eager to show that he belongs.

Among those who will be watching closely are a couple of other New England guys and Boston University alums: Sharks general manager Mike Grier and coach David Quinn.

“My playmaking, my 200-foot play is what I want to hone in on, and show them the most,” he said.

Before donning his Sharks jersey for the first time and posing for pictures with team officials and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Smith shed a blue sports coat that had special meaning for him.

In one of the pockets was a business card from his late grandfather, Bill Smith, who Will said, “loved watching me play ... so he was with me.” The lining of the coat featured crests or patches representing Lexington, St. Sebastian’s, and the US national team.

Though he’ll never be confused with the actor/rapper of the same name, Smith’s walk-up song Wednesday was theme to the hit 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

As you would expect, Smith grew up a Bruins fan, and emulated the work of a certain franchise icon.

“[Patrice] Bergeron is my favorite player,” he said. “I grew up watching him and all those guys. He’s a center and I’m a center, so I try to take some tips from him and watch him.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.