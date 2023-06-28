Former Red Sox infielder Will Middlebrooks mourns death of Ryan Mallett, former Patriots QB

Middlebrooks and Mallett were childhood friends in Texas. Middlebrooks, now a NESN analyst, played in Boston from 2012-through-2014, overlapping with Mallett’s time with the Patriots.

On Tuesday, initial reports were eventually confirmed that 35-year-old former Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett died in a reported drowning accident.

“I lost my best friend today,” Middlebrooks tweeted. “Someone who has stuck by my side since we were just kids. The most competitive, hard headed, fun loving person I ever met. Nothing prepares you for this. I was lucky to have him for as long as I did. Rest in Love One-Five. We love you.”

He also shared a post from his mother, who reflected on the tragedy with memories from Will and Ryan’s youth.

