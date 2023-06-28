Anger flares in France after police shoot and kill teenage driver

Initial news reports, based on what were described as anonymous police sources, had suggested that the driver plowed into two officers with his car Tuesday during the stop in Nanterre, west of the capital. But an unconfirmed video of the shooting that appeared later led to accusations that the police had acted too aggressively, and prosecutors in Nanterre have opened a manslaughter investigation.

PARIS — Authorities in France have opened a criminal investigation after a 17-year-old driver was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop near Paris, an episode that touched off a night of violence and fueled a long-standing debate on the use of deadly force by the country’s security forces.

Advertisement

The video, believed to have been filmed by a witness, spread quickly on social networks and was picked up by the French news media. It shows two helmeted police officers on the left side of a yellow car stopped on the street. The New York Times also obtained the video from a person who said she was close to the witness and who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of repercussions for sharing the footage.

The officers, both peering into the driver’s window, are heard shouting, although what they said to the victim, identified by French authorities only as Nahel M., is unclear. One of the officers leans onto the windshield and points what appears to be a firearm at the driver, and as the car starts moving away, a loud bang is audible.

That officer is in police custody, though he has not been charged. The driver’s family said it was going to file a complaint accusing the police officer of murder.

President Emmanuel Macron expressed “the nation’s sympathy” for the teenager’s family. “Justice must be done,” Macron told reporters. “Nothing justifies the death of a young person,” he added, calling it “inexplicable” and “inexcusable.”

Advertisement

Some political leaders linked the shooting to a 2017 law that allows police officers to shoot at a moving vehicle if they deem it dangerous to their lives or those of others, saying it was now clear the legislation should be repealed or at least revised. The law was passed after several police unions lobbied intensely for those powers, arguing that they were needed to better protect officers. Critics had said that it was too vague and might lead to unnecessary deaths.

“Why is it that, in our republic, a failure to comply can be punishable by a bullet in the chest or head?” Sabrina Sebaihi, a lawmaker representing the district where the teenager was killed, said in parliament on Tuesday.

While acknowledging that police shootings aimed at moving vehicles have increased since the law passed, French authorities say the rise is mostly because more drivers are refusing to stop.

Tuesday’s shooting inflamed long-simmering anger in suburbs where relations between police and residents are often fraught with mistrust. In one of the most infamous incidents in the Paris suburbs, in 2005, two teenagers, Zyed Benna and Bouna Traoré, were electrocuted after they hid in an electrical substation while running from police, provoking weeks of violent protests around the country.

The rage over Nahel M.’s death quickly spilled into unrest, especially in the Hauts-de-Seine area, which includes Nanterre. More than 30 people were arrested overnight, according to French authorities, after protesters threw rocks and fireworks at riot police, who responded with tear gas.

Advertisement

Protesters also burned some 40 cars and set fire to construction shacks and some buildings. A City Hall annex in Mantes-la-Jolie, a town farther west of Paris, was destroyed.

Gérald Darmanin, the French interior minister, said 2,000 police officers and gendarmes would be deployed across France on Wednesday evening to contain any violence.

Darmanin said the police officer would be punished if warranted. “An act like the one that we saw, if the investigation confirms the videos that we have seen, is never justified,” he said. The two officers are experienced members of the traffic police in their late 30s and early 40s, and had no record of misconduct, Darmanin added.

The prosecutor’s office in Nanterre said in a statement that the shooting occurred Tuesday morning near Place Nelson Mandela, a square in Nanterre not far from La Défense, a business district northwest of Paris.

Two people were in the vehicle, a Mercedes AMG, in addition to the driver, the prosecutor’s office said — one of them was released after questioning, and the other was still being sought after fleeing the scene.

Laurent Nuñez, the Paris police prefect, told the French TV channel CNews on Wednesday that the two officers had tried to stop the car because the driver had committed several traffic violations and had refused to stop a first time before getting stuck in traffic. That is when the two police officers were able to approach the vehicle, he said.

Advertisement

Nahel M. died an hour after being shot, the prosecutor’s office said. Initial tests did not indicate that the police officer who fired the shot had been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the prosecutor’s office added.

Yassine Bouzrou, a lawyer for Nahel M.’s family, said that in addition to the complaint against the police officer who fired the shot, the family would also file a suit accusing the other officer of complicity and another legal action accusing the officers of lying about the incident in their initial statements.