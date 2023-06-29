5 essential En Vogue tracks to get you psyched for the Pops on July 4

Headlining the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Charles River Esplanade this July 4 is R&B vocal group En Vogue. It’s been over 30 years since they debuted, and the group has been performing together with some lineup changes for most of that time. The current roster features original members Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis alongside later addition Rhona Bennett.

As the lead single from En Vogue’s first album, this was the world’s introduction to a band that producers Denzil Foster and Thomas McElroy intended to be a modern answer to the Supremes. And what an introduction it is: The song takes its time showing off the quartet’s vocal harmonies with a silky a cappella verse and chorus of the Jackson 5′s “Who’s Lovin’ You” before a beat drop, the new jack swing sound instantly catapulting the song into the late ′80s.

“My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)”

I’d like to call foul on these parentheses in the song’s title. As my editor loves to remind me, parentheses imply something is less important, an aside, and in this song, “You’re Never Gonna Get It” isn’t an aside — it’s the first line you hear, the foundation of the chorus, the refrain of the absolutely impeccable a cappella breakdown which is probably now stuck in your head if you’ve ever heard this song.

“Yesterday”

Wait, En Vogue covered the Beatles? Unlike the Supremes and other vintage girl groups they were modeled after, the members of En Vogue took turns singing lead, and Herron’s gospel stylings and a funky beat turn Paul McCartney’s downcast ballad into a tune that smiles through tears.

“Whatta Man”

The soul sirens joined Salt-N-Pepa, then the reigning divas of rap, on this 1993 track. En Vogue lays down the chorus while Salt, Pepa and Spinderella trade verses of a joyfully funky ode to the suave and sweet man of their dreams. For bonus viewing, check out drag queen Trinity K. Bonet trouncing her competition in a lip sync battle to this song on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Don’t Let Go (Love)”

Now this is ballad perfection: “Don’t Let Go (Love)” was created for the heist film “Set It Off,” which features what my colleague/self-described En Vogue superfan Odie Henderson called “one of the greatest death scenes in the history of film.” Listening to this track is its own thrill ride.

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.