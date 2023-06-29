Author readings around Boston July 2-8

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY
- Laurence Jurdem (”The Rough Rider and the Professor: Theodore Roosevelt, Henry Cabot Lodge, and the Friendship That Changed American History”) is in conversation with Peter Drummey at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees).
- Laura Spence-Ash (”Beyond That, the Sea”) is in conversation with Alena Dillon at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
- Emma Mieko Candon (”The Archive Undying”) is in conversation with Max Gladstone at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
FRIDAY
- Margaret Li and Irene Li (”Perfectly Good Food: A Totally Achievable Zero Waste Approach to Home Cooking”) are in conversation with Elle Simone Scott at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Kate Storey (”White House by the Sea: A Century of the Kennedys at Hyannis Port”) is in conversation with Joseph P. Kahn at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Jackson Holbert (”Winter Stranger: Poems”) is in conversation with Henri Cole at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
SATURDAY
- Lindsey Leigh (”The Deep!: Wild Life at the Ocean’s Darkest Depths”) reads at 2 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.