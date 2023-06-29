Did allegations, investigation prompt cancellation of ‘The Other Two’?

Oh well. The show’s third season, which ends this week, will be its last. Max has canceled it. I was really surprised to hear this, since “The Other Two” has gotten increasingly popular in recent months, and the story line still seems to have plenty of room to grow. With the news, however, came a Hollywood Reporter scoop that the cancellation comes following multiple staff complaints to human resources about creators and showrunners Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider and their toxic set.

I’ve written a lot about “The Other Two” since it premiered in 2019. I’ve admired its take-no-prisoners approach to pop culture, and the casting is perfection, with Drew Tarver and Helene Yorke as fame-hungry siblings and Molly Shannon as their unflappable mother. It’s an heir to “30 Rock,” “Difficult People,” and even “Seinfeld.”

Advertisement

That’s right, a show skewering bad behavior in the entertainment biz was, it appears, beset by bad behavior. The allegations are that Kelly verbally abused writers and overworked crew members, with Schneider enabling his behavior. There was a formal investigation, during which Kelly and Schneider were not permitted on set, but ultimately they were formally cleared and allowed to return. Did the investigation lead to the cancellation? No one is saying, yet. At least the season finale, which is rewarding and sharp, can easily double as a series finale with a fitting ironic twist at the end.

If you’re wondering what toxic behavior in entertainment looks like, by the way, go no further than Maureen Ryan’s new book, “Burn It Down: Power, Complicity and A Call for Change in Hollywood.” Loaded with fresh interviews, it lays out sad tales of ego, racism, and abuse on the sets of the likes of “Lost” “Sleepy Hollow,” “The Goldbergs,” and “Saturday Night Live.” You really get a strong sense of how it’s a systemic problem that enables abusers, how a few high-profile firings aren’t the answer. No one wants to think a show that makes them laugh out loud is leaving its creative staff in tears.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.