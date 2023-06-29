Heidi Julavits on summer rental house books and reading in the sauna

When Heidi Julavits bought a secondhand copy of “A Cruising Guide to the New England Coast,” which she’d read regularly growing up, the book inspired the author to construct navigational maps for life. The result is “Directions to Myself: A Memoir of Four Years,” which charts the rough waters of motherhood, gender, and feminism now. Julavits is the author of another memoir, “The Folded Clock: A Diary,” and four novels. A founding editor of the literary journal The Believer, she teaches at Columbia University. She lives in New York City and summers in Maine.

BOOKS: What books did you bring to Maine to read this summer?

Advertisement

JULAVITS: A bunch of books related to an ongoing preoccupation of mine about people who are lost somehow. One of them is actually a book about being literally lost, Steven Callahan’s “Adrift.” He was on a sailboat alone off the coast of Europe when his boat went down. It’s the story about how he survived for more than a month in an inflatable raft.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

BOOKS: Have you read many survivor accounts?

JULAVITS: I’ve read a lot recently. One is actually a manual, “Heavy Weather Sailing.” Am I ever going to be out in the middle of the Atlantic? I don’t think so, but strategies to weather a storm, such as facing into it or running with it, to me, contain bigger life survival methods that I find useful in a daily way.

BOOKS: What else did you bring?

JULAVITS: Two books I just finished and plan to reread. One is Sayaka Murata’s “Convenience Store Woman,” which is a gripping novel about a woman who is trying to find her place in society. The only place she feels at home is in a convenience store. The other is the last book that really affected me, Constance DeBré's “Love Me Tender.” It’s a very short book that is autofiction about a woman who is navigating new identities after leaving her husband. However, I always show up with a big bag of books, and then I tend to not read them. Even as a college student and a grad student, I never read the books on the syllabus. I have a really hard time following a syllabus, even one I have designed for myself.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What do you usually read instead?

JULAVITS: I end up bouncing around between the books I find in yard sales and used bookstores and in the rental house where I’m staying. People’s rental houses are an amazing place to find books you’d never heard of or that are out of print. Then I take that bag of books back to the city without ever having unpacked them.

BOOKS: What were your best finds last summer?

JULAVITS: One was John Rousmaniere’s “Fastnet, Force 10,” which is about this sailboat race from England to Ireland and back. In 1979 a huge storm came through during the race, and a lot of people lost their boats and died. It was the largest naval rescue since [the Dunkirk evacuation in] World War II.

BOOKS: When did you become a devoted secondhand book buyer?

JULAVITS: When I was in college, I lived with a woman who was obsessed with “Edie” by George Plimpton, which is an oral history about Edie Sedgwick. It was the late ‘80s, and you couldn’t go online to find this. She finally found it at a yard sale she stopped at in Vermont. That always makes me stop when I see books for sale or for free along the road.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Do you collect books?

JULAVITS: I joined the gym at Columbia just to go to the sauna. If I start a book in the sauna, which is a total isolation chamber, I lock into it in such a way that I can then read it in more hectic places. I’ve made it a practice of starting books in the sauna. The problem is most books are not sewn together. They are glued. The book spines melt in the sauna. The ones I read in there look like very thick file folders full of papers. Those are the sauna books. That is my collection I’m building.