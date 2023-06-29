‘How We Do It,’ a collection of essays on the craft of writing, speaks directly to Black writers

But especially in a cultural climate hostile to Black creators, we need “How We Do It: Black Writers on Craft, Practice and Skill,” edited by the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown. All of the architecture that is needed in a guide for how to develop as a writer, how to think, practice, and dream on the page is included in this anthologized collaboration with the Hurston/Wright Foundation.

Books about writing are a genre all their own, but books on how to write well almost exclusively default to the perspective of the white and cisgender experience of making books. The most popular and well-known books on craft have been from non-Black authors, from Natalie Goldberg’s 1986 classic, “Writing Down the Bones,” to the more recent and critically important 2021 bestseller “Craft in the Real World” by Matthew Salesses. According to Publishers’ Weekly , despite calls for increased diversity, the publishing workforce is 83 percent white.

Brown writes in the introduction that the invitation to contributors for the book was “a statement quite literally explaining how they go about making what they make.” The result is “a book of answers — answers to questions new writers ask every day about how to produce writing that proves their very identity as a practitioner. In other words, this is a book for anyone who is a student of the craft.”

More than 30 writers — poets, novelists, short story writers, and filmmakers — provide this unique compendium of wisdom on techniques and perseverance. The collection is arranged to subvert genre boundaries, almost the way a hip-hop mixtape might strike the listener. It is divided into sections with vernacular titles: “Who Your People?” “What You Got?” “Where You At?” All of which address some of the common questions students of writing typically have: If I should write from lived experience, where do I begin? How do I know when something I’m writing is finished? Who are these random people talking to me in my head, and how do I get to know them?

“How We Do It” answers some of these questions and also leaves it to the reader to find what they need in a balanced combination of new craft essays and previously published conversations. In discussing the complexities of characterization — from how characters sound to what they want — Daniel Omotosho Black opens the anthology with “Rhythm in Writing,” noting the skill that is required to capture the traditional cadence of Black vernacular on the page.

“It’s not simply an issue of writing in Ebonics. Rather, it’s the ability to seize the reader’s consciousness and move it in musical time. That, my friend, is a literary craft, a stylistic device, that is hell to master.”

More broadly, knowing what characters really want, according to MacArthur Fellow and novelist Jacqueline Woodson, can also be both a challenge and relatively simple. “For a long time, I didn’t know what my characters wanted. And then I did because I knew what I wanted. To love and be loved. To break free … and live to tell the story.” In “Asking Questions and Excavating Memory,” Crystal Wilkinson offers dozens of questions and prompts to deepen writers’ understanding of what motivates their characters to change (or not), what brings them joy, what makes them cry, by way of reflecting a complexity that also helps readers to see themselves in the work.

“On Abiding Metaphors and Finding a Calling,” from former US poet laureate Natasha Trethewey, is an elegiac explanation of memory and Louisiana history which also describes her wrestling with mixed race identity and interracial marriage. The power of metaphor in writing, Trethewey explains, was a lesson her poet father instilled in her early: “How imagery and figurative language can make the mind leap to a new apprehension of things; that we might harness, as with the yoke of form, both delight and the conveyance of meaning; that language is a kind of play with something vital at stake.”

Good writing, at its core, is about holding the reader’s ever-divided attention. Novelist Elizabeth Nunez shares, through a thoughtful analysis of Toni Morrison’s “Beloved,” but also “Cinderella,” how storytelling masters have carefully constructed memorable plots that seem effortless. “Plot is not simply about the clever arrangements of events in a story,” Nunez writes. “It is about how these events affect the character.”

The impact of the publication of “How We Do It” represents a positive plot twist for the writing reference genre by giving space and respect to the particulars of writing while Black. Like the best books, it leaves the reader wanting more.

HOW WE DO IT: Black Writers on Craft, Practice and Skill

Edited by Jericho Brown

Amistad, 352 pages, $14.99

Joshunda Sanders is the author of the forthcoming novel “Women of the Post.”

