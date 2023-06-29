Local bestsellers for the week ended June 25

1. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

3. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

4. The Five-Star Weekend Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

5. Happy Place Emily Henry Berkley

6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

7. I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home Lorrie Moore Knopf

8. Zero Days Ruth Ware Gallery/Scout Press

9. Yellowface R. F. Kuang Morrow

10. Small Mercies Dennis Lehane Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. Pageboy: A Memoir Elliot Page Flatiron Books

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

5. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds Jennifer Ackerman Penguin Press

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

7. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic Robert McCloskey Clarkson Potter

8. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

9. Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World Christian Cooper Random House

10. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

3. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

4. Carrie Soto Is Back Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine Books

5. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

7. Love, Theoretically Ali Hazelwood Berkley

8. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

9. This Time Tomorrow Emma Straub Riverhead Books

10. The House Across the Lake Riley Sager Dutton

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Back Bay Books

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

6. Quietly Hostile: Essays Samantha Irby Vintage

7. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

8. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

9. The Book of Delights: Essays Ross Gay Algonquin Books

10. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow Picador

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 25. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.