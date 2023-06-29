Mark Morris Dance Group opens Jacob’s Pillow with buoyant ‘The Look of Love’

BECKET — Jacob’s Pillow opened its 91st season on Wednesday night with the Mark Morris Dance Group, the company that has appeared on the Ted Shawn stage more than any other in the festival’s history. For his troupe’s first performances at the venerable summer festival since 2019 , Morris presented his newest work, “The Look of Love,” to a score of 13-plus songs from the Burt Bacharach-Hal David songbook of the 1960s and 1970s, arranged by Ethan Iverson. The 10 dancers were accompanied by seven musicians in the pit, led by the glorious heartbreaker of a vocalist, Marcy Harriel, who probed the emotional sense of the lyrics, in contrast to the mostly unsentimental but engaging choreography.

When you think of Morris, one of the most prolific and popular of the contemporary choreographers, you think about music, because that is where his head is, not only for the steps, gestures, or even the subject of the dance. Like a conductor, he starts with the composer and his notes, chords, and rhythms, enlisting movement by his dancers to illuminate what we are hearing. Morris’s taste runs to the eclectic, making no judgment between music from symphony hall or off the pop charts. His last major full-length work, “Pepperland” (2017), was set to music by the Beatles, but he’s famously set works to Bach and Vivaldi as well as Bacharach.

“The Look of Love” opens by introducing the full company — five women, five men — dressed individually in genderless costumes of blazing pink, lime green, orange, and gold: one man in a yellow tunic and shorts (Billy Smith), another in a pink, sleeveless dress (Dallas McMurray); a woman in a swirling orange long gown (Courtney Lopes), designed by Isaac Mizrahi. The hourlong piece begins in a circle dance of the men partnering the women, a reminder of a formal court dance or a folk dance, performed by a company as proficient in technique as in ebullient stage presence. Six of the members are new to New England audiences — the next generation of a Morris troupe that has been performing here since the mid-1980s.

The stage is empty except for a half dozen, brightly colored folding chairs and pillows or cushions to match, carried around or rearranged by the performers between each of the segments, often stopping for a moment to pose briefly like a photo portrait of each song. Otherwise, the cushions act as props when Morris wants to mime the lyrics: umbrellas held overhead for “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,” the chairs for seated drivers, steering a car in “Do You Know the Way to Santa Fe,” and adding a sneeze as a warning to “Never Fall in Love Again.” For “Walk on By,” the dancers march in military formation, sometimes with a tiny hitch-step or a sly variation, to bring in a change of style.

Not to worry. The literal references, familiar in the Morris canon, are only a small part of the gush of choreography for songs that follow each other as if they were chapters in a novel. Morris also has great skill in filling every part of the stage with movement, even placing dancers in the wings and peeking out. Another familiar Morris device is giving each note a step, a gesture, or a twitch of its own.

If there’s a dark side to “The Look of Love,” lurking beneath the buoyancy on stage, it could be in the sense of a never-ending search for new partners or perhaps a yearning for the perfect person somewhere on the horizon. However, at the end, there remains an overwhelming joy, shared by viewers, in the quest. Another hit for Morris, to be sure.

MARK MORRIS DANCE GROUP

At Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Becket, through Sunday. Tickets $65-$75. 413-243-0745, www.jacobspillow.org