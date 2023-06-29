More than a century of watercolors at Harvard Art Museums demonstrate the form’s unruly pleasures

CAMBRIDGE — “American Watercolors, 1880-1990: Into the Light,” a new exhibition at Harvard Art Museums, is a deep and dazzling showcase of more than 100 pieces unearthed in-house from their own collections. Its very functional title undersells the subtle earthquake of aesthetic pleasure to be found within. If I had to guess, I’d say the apparent modesty has something to do with a medium that’s often found itself confined to the margins of Very Serious Art Discourse; watercolors, in the main, have always had that slightly specious, hobbyist/Sunday painter veneer — pretty landscapes and vases of flowers, something grandma took up after retirement (I have one in my own family, and she’s quite good).

The medium’s ubiquity is genuine, and we’ll get to that soon enough. But in the right hands, a watercolor can feel like an impossibility made real; in the show’s early going, James Abbott McNeill Whistler’s 1880 piece “Maud Reading, in a Hammock,” a hazy stain of black, gray, and brown coalescing into an image of his wife in exultant repose, has the sense of dashed-off happenstance gone amazingly right.

James Abbott McNeill Whistler, “Maud Reading, in a Hammock,” 1880. Harvard Art Museums/Fogg Museum, Bequest of Grenville L. Winthrop

“With watercolor, you can’t cover up the marks,” the British painter David Hockney once said, I think with some delight. Oil paint can be scraped off or painted over, but there’s no revising a watercolor. Too wet, and the paper puckers; too dry, the brush stops. Color dries, almost inevitably not as intended; it runs, only sometimes in the direction you’d like. Errors can be revelations, and intentions, disasters. Unlike any other media, the end result is a negotiation between what you have in mind, and a material with a mind of its own.

At Harvard, the show’s 110-year span explores the medium’s durable fascination for artists across generations. Part history lesson, part revelation, it can’t help but be eclectic and uneven, a surrender to the elastic possibilities of an unruly form and the catalytic energy it still generates in the artistic imagination.

The show cleaves in three, chronologically, but within each section, a freeflowing liberation reigns. It begins in the late 19th century, when technology was advancing at breakneck pace. This was as true in art as in industry and transportation; photography had become cheap and accessible for almost everyone, leaving many to wonder the further point of realistic painting and drawing at all (enter Impressionism, an embrace of unabashed, experimental subjectivity in depicting the world). Watercolors, by then affordable, available, and transportable, had put the tools of painting, an exalted realm, within reach of hobbyists and masters alike.

John Singer Sargent, “Man Reading,” circa 1905. Harvard Art Museums/Fogg Museum, Bequest of Grenville L. Winthrop

That much hasn’t changed; Google “learn watercolors” and try to count the endless online courses. But its popularity also gave American artists, among others, a medium alive in the present, unburdened by the conventions of the past. John Singer Sargent, whose tight and proper oil-paint society portraiture occupies room after room at the Museum of Fine Arts across the bridge, is here unbound. His 1883 portrait of “Madame Gautreau (Madame X),” a Paris society sensation, is dark, loose, and sensuous, her milky skin adrift in dense fogs of soft blue and black; a dress strap flirts naughtily with the outer limit of shoulder — a risk, in his crisp oil portrait of her in much the same pose, Sargent would not take. In “Man Reading,” 1905, the subject is buffered on all sides by rumpled bedclothes, drowning contentedly in a pool of sunlight so radiant and warm that you almost feel its glow on your own skin. It’s the simplest of things: light and shadow, languorously stained in lavish, inky depths. It feels like the imprint of nature itself.

No one felt the medium’s organic potential so fully, I think, as Winslow Homer. After starting his career on the front lines of the Civil War illustrating reportage for publications like Harper’s Weekly, Homer turned to the dramatic weight of oil painting to signal his serious intent to chronicle an America in rough postwar transition.

A good many recent Homer exhibitions — here at Harvard in 2019, and last summer at the Metropolitan Museum in New York — make obvious his true calling. His watercolors brim with a virtuosic clarity and urgency that his large-scale oil paintings don’t often achieve. This show presents five of them; two stopped me flat.

Edward Hopper, “Schumann House,” 1931. Harvard Art Museums/Fogg Museum, Arthur K. and Mariot F. Solomon Collection

“Schooner at Sunset,” 1883, counterposes a fiery horizon and its electrified reflection in calm waters below, separated by a thick band of black earth. An early work, it presages the color experiments Homer allowed himself with the medium in the decades to come. “Homosassa Jungle,” from 1904, feels like its apotheosis: A figure cloaked in shadow drifts in a dory atop black waters, penned in by foliage in shades from electric chartreuse, the imprint of a falling sun, to unearthly green-black. In the distance, ashen skies threaten a downpour; the immediacy of it all makes it one of the most intensely vibrant pictures of his I’ve seen.

Vibrant might not be the word that leaps to mind when thinking of Edward Hopper, the famously down-mouthed chronicler of American urban discontent. Intense, though, is something else, and watercolor gave Hopper a tool to paint light at its harshest and most unforgiving. There’s some surrender to the medium’s contingencies in the four works here — the softness of “Jenness House, Truro,” 1934, nestled in the folds of Cape Cod’s dunes, for one. But mostly, Hopper used the medium’s capacity for bright translucence to cast unforgiving glare: “Cold Storage Plant,” 1933, is Hopper at his bleakly resolute best, sharp angles slicing sunlight into shadow like the blade of a knife. In “Schumann House,” 1931, a dark wooden cabin on the Cape hunkers in gloom beneath white-hot skies, with a ragged tree gleaming sickly-hot in the sun out front.

John Marin, “Seascape,” 1914. Harvard Art Museums/Fogg Museum, Gift of James N. Rosenberg/© Estate of John Marin/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/Harvard Art Museums/Fogg Museum, Gift of James N. Rosenberg

Nearby, John Marin’s loose, lively works flirt with the medium’s chaotic potential; his kinetic “Seascape,” 1914, with its free-flowing splotches of yellow, lavender, and blue converging into a coastal Maine storm, presaged a dominant era of gestural abstraction still decades to come. From here, “American Watercolors” takes a sharp turn, rushing headlong toward the present. Experiments like Sargent’s, or Homer’s, feel subtle and probing next to Marin. Around the corner in the next gallery, you’ll run into the microbial noodling of Mark Rothko in two untitled 1944 works — amoeba-like scribblings swim in uneven washes of pink and brown, a petri dish of his more intense abstraction to come. Also striking is the luminous haze of Beauford Delaney’s untitled 1964 work — abstract, aqueous, and in the midst of becoming.

Those two spaces work well as a pair, chronicling the rise of a medium that helped push American art to the world-dominating avant-garde it became. That in mind, the last of the three galleries proffered a chuckle with its display of an amateurish landscape painted by Helen Frankenthaler in Vermont in 1951; it offers no hint of the painter she’d become a decade later, when she thinned and strained oil paint to near-liquid to produce the atmospheric fogs of color for which she’d become famous. (Mentioned in the wall label but not seen at all are the landscapes painted by her then-boyfriend, Abstract Expressionism’s high priest, the critic Clement Greenberg.)

Mark Rothko, “Untitled,” circa 1944-45. © Kate Rothko Prizel & Christopher Rothko / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/Harvard Art Museums/Fogg Museum, Gift of The Mark Rothko Foundation Inc.

That Frankenthaler’s radical material sensibility may have been at least partly awakened painting unremarkable watercolor takes on the Green Mountains is fun to contemplate. But an argument for the medium’s enduring mark in the contemporary now is notably absent. It makes for a less than satisfying denouement. Richard Tuttle’s notebook drawings — bright, watery squibs on lined paper — connect a cutesy medium to an adventurous artist, but they’re from 1982. Sam Gilliam’s untitled piece from 1969, heavy paper crumpled like trash and with dark colors bleeding into one another like a collapsing star, pushed its medium, and hard, demanding something new. So, what then? The answer is: lots. It just isn’t here. A show has to end somewhere, but 30 years in the past seems an arbitrary tease. There are plenty of chapters still to be written. I can’t wait for the sequel.

AMERICAN WATERCOLORS, 1880-1990: INTO THE LIGHT

Through Aug. 13. Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-495-9400, www.harvardartmuseums.org.













Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com.