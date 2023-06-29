Press Play: A range of ragtime

In E.L. Doctorow’s award-winning 1975 novel, “Ragtime,” and its 1996 adaptation into a hit musical, which was recently premiered in a symphonic concert version by the Boston Pops , ragtime music plays a role in the plot, but more than that, it sets the scene in America at the dawn of the 20th century — a time of radical social change, innovation and migration, progress and backlash.

To quote the recently deceased Max Morath , the pianist and television presenter who spent most of his 96 years keeping the sounds of ragtime in the people’s ears: “Ragtime . . . makes you think not just of a type of music, but maybe of a time, too.”

But what is ragtime? Most would agree that it’s a style of American music mostly developed by Black musicians and often performed on the piano, juxtaposing a straightforward bass line and syncopated (“ragged”) melodies.

Beyond that, the specifics of ragtime have been grounds for disagreement ever since the word first appeared in print in the 1890s. When composer Scott Joplin, often called the “King of Ragtime,” published a 1908 book of exercises for aspiring ragtime pianists, he included the warning that all pieces of music “masquerading under the name of ragtime are not the genuine article.” So rather than attempt to draw lines between ragtime and not, I’ll offer this sampler of the ragtime sound and snapshots of some of the most important people involved in it, and maybe you’ll decide to celebrate America’s birthday with an all-American musical tradition.

Scott Joplin, “The Easy Winners”

Born in Texarkana, Ark. a few years after the end of the Civil War, Joplin spent his early adulthood among the ranks of traveling Black “piano thumpers” who played for tips in eateries and honky-tonks around the Midwest. “It was the job of the lone musician to substitute for an orchestra in providing music for listening or dancing,” wrote musicologist Eileen Southern, the first Black woman to hold a tenured professorship at Harvard University, in her 1971 book “The Music of Black Americans: A History.”

Joplin eventually settled in Missouri, where his first compositions were picked up for sheet music publication. His first hit, “The Maple Leaf Rag,” hit the presses in 1899. In the same year, he completed “The Ragtime Dance,” a “folk-ballet” with narration and choreography.

Here began a pattern that irked Joplin for the rest of his life. His childhood piano lessons from a German Jewish immigrant had instilled in him a love for European classical music and opera, and the composer yearned to carve out a place in the world of “serious” art music not just for ragtime, but more generally for music that treated Black people with dignity. He railed against those who dismissed ragtime entirely — “syncopations are no indication of light or trashy music,” he wrote — and scorned players who performed rags at flashy, fast tempos.

Joplin also strove to transcend the piano-rag niche, but his first opera was lost shortly after the premiere, and his second, “Treemonisha,” was never staged during his lifetime despite his best efforts, which ultimately bankrupted him. He died penniless at 48 in 1917.

His grave in New York City remained unmarked until the ragtime revival of the 1970s. In that decade, Boston University professor Joshua Rifkin recorded an album of Joplin’s piano rags for Nonesuch Records, Gunther Schuller founded the New England Conservatory Ragtime Ensemble, and the use of his music in the best picture-winning heist film “The Sting” launched Marvin Hamlisch’s arrangement of “The Entertainer” into the Billboard Top 10. (Never mind that it was set in the 1930s, when no one would have been listening to ragtime.)

To Joplin’s injunction that one should “never play ragtime fast at any time,” I sympathize with his frustration even if I don’t agree with it entirely. Here’s one that definitely shines when it’s played at a smooth strut, not a sprint.

Joseph Lamb, “Sensation”

Joseph Lamb’s first published rag was aptly titled. One day in 1907, the year he turned 20, the Irish Catholic kid from New Jersey went shopping for sheet music and ended up meeting Joplin, his idol. Joplin later invited Lamb to play him some of his own rags in the parlor of the boarding house where he was staying: “All the people were talking, which I figured was all right, because I was kind of nervous about the thing,” Lamb said in an interview shortly before his death in 1960. By the middle of the piece, Lamb said, the parlor had gone quiet. If you listen to “Sensation,” it’s easy to see why.

May Aufderheide, “The Thriller”

When the ragtime boom was in full flower, it seemed publishing houses were eager to pounce on most music with “rag” in the title, and a significant number of those tunes were written by women. Most of these women were also working as pianists for silent movies, exercise classes, and department stores, said New Hampshire-based pianist and radio host Virginia Eskin, who in 1992 released “Fluffy Ruffle Girls,” an album of ragtime compositions by women. Usually, these composers “wrote one, maybe two [rags], and got it out of their system,” Eskin said in a phone interview. However, May Aufderheide of Indianapolis, whose teenage years coincided with ragtime’s explosive popularity, parlayed her classical training into several compositions in her early 20s, including the aptly named “The Thriller.” Unfortunately, family troubles and the waning popularity of ragtime compelled her to halt first composing, then playing music altogether.

Eubie Blake, “Charleston Rag”

Ragtime was only one component in the tremendous musical life of Eubie Blake, the composer behind the 1921 musical comedy “Shuffle Along,” which launched the careers of some of the 20th century’s most important Black entertainers including Josephine Baker and Paul Robeson. But long before Blake made it to Broadway, he was drawing the ire of his devoutly religious mother for syncopating hymns on his family’s small organ. “‘Mister Blake! Take that ragtime out of my house!’” he quoted her in numerous interviews, including one with Morath.

Blake’s mother probably didn’t expect him to follow her orders literally, but he did: He got a job playing the piano at a Baltimore “sporting house” (bordello) in his mid-teens, and in that same time period he started to compose his own music. “Charleston Rag” was apparently one of his earliest pieces, albeit not written down for several years after its composition. He regularly performed it, and several of his other rags, after gleefully swinging out of retirement in his 80s amid the rediscovery of the genre.

