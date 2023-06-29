These TV shows will get you through the dregs of right now

So here are a few ways to fill up your viewing time in July, if you are so inclined. I’ve tried to avoid some of the more obvious shows — catching up with HBO’s “The Last of Us,” or Peacock’s “Poker Face,” or Apple TV+’s “Shrinking,” or Netflix’s “Beef.” Oh, and yes, I know that people can also read books, and meditate, and study up on the natural sciences instead of watching “Succession.” You do you.

Oddly enough, there’s not a whole lot of fresh TV coming in July. Sure, there’s a Steven Soderbergh miniseries called “Full Circle” starring Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant, as well as Olyphant’s eagerly awaited “Justified” reboot, but still: The TV outlets usually fill in every week of the year with something new, lest TV watchers have a free moment. Usually, there are no dog days when it comes to TV programming.

THE TITLE IS IRONIC: The British series “Happy Valley,” which premiered in 2014, returned in May for its third and final season. It’s a must-see for those who enjoy very, very dark crime stories — think “Luther” and “Broadchurch” — the kind the Brits do so well. From Sally Wainwright, the creator of “Unforgiven,” “Scott & Bailey,” “Last Tango in Halifax,” and “Gentleman Jack,” it’s about a detective caught up in a case involving the man who drove her daughter to suicide. The detective, Sergeant Catherine Cawood, is played by the remarkable Sarah Lancashire (she’s Julia Child in “Julia”) and the baddie, Tommy Lee Royce, is played by the also remarkable James Norton (he was Sidney on “Grantchester”). She’s heartbreaking, while he brings us further than we’d like inside the malicious thinking of the criminal mind. Find the new and old episodes — 18 in all — on Amazon, Acorn TV, AMC+, or BBC America.

Samuel Blenkin and Myha'la Herrold in the "Black Mirror" episode "Loch Henry." Netflix

MOVIETTES: The episodes of “Black Mirror” are the TV equivalent of novellas, or stout short stories — shorter than full-on novels but formidable and satisfying nonetheless. I also think of them as fat episodes of “The Twilight Zone,” as they take on technological nightmares, future fears, and dark ironies. Netflix recently released a new season of five episodes, which, as always, is a mixed bag, and which, for the first time, include bits of the supernatural. I like to watch them all with my fingers crossed; the good episodes compensate for the meh ones. This season, I liked “Joan Is Awful,” “Beyond the Sea,” and “Loch Henry.” It’s worth digging into past seasons’ episodes, too, if you haven’t yet — “Nosedive” and “USS Callister” are among my favorites. They’re just right if you’re looking for stand-alone chunks that will get you thinking.

DAISY MAY ENTERTAIN: This year, two shows featuring British actress-writer Daisy May Cooper premiered in the States, “Rain Dogs” on HBO and “Am I Being Unreasonable?” on Hulu. She’s a kick, with her big expressions and her cynical aspect, but she’s sympathetic and moving, too. The shows certainly aren’t for everyone, in their gritty portraits of poverty and toxic friendships. But they worked beautifully for me, particularly the eight-episode “Rain Dogs,” co-produced by the BBC and HBO. Cooper plays a single mother dealing with eviction, homelessness, and the ups and downs of her abusive best friend (Jack Farthing from “Poldark”). The six-part “Unreasonable” — which is a darkly humorous thriller — finds Cooper as an unhappy wife who accidentally shares dangerous secrets with a new friend.

Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank and Bel Powley as Miep Gies in "A Small Light." Dusan Martincek/National Geographic for Disney via AP

THE CREEP OF EVIL: “A Small Light” didn’t get a lot of buzz when it premiered in May, and that’s too bad. The eight-part miniseries — available on Hulu and Disney+ — looks at the story of the Frank family, including young author Anne, from the perspective of Miep Gies. She’s the woman who, with her activist husband, Jan, helped hide the family during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. She does everything she can to help Otto Frank (a gentle Liev Schreiber), her boss and friend, as the show toggles between 1934 and 1945. Taking a heroic approach to that time is always risky, but “A Small Light” does a fine job, never ignoring the fate of the people in the annex, and never turning into a mushy inspirational tale. Bel Powley, with her large expressive eyes, is aces as Miep.

ONCE MORE WITH FEELING: OK, I know you fast-binged the second season of “The Bear” already, and I understand why. It’s terrific, and addictive, as it looks into the motivations of each character. It was released on a Thursday and by Sunday you were done and ready to find something else. Cool, chef, cool. But how about doing it again, rewatching the season at a slower pace so that you can appreciate all the subtleties and cross-references? Now that you know the story line, you’ll be able to focus on some of the structural virtues of the season, as well as the performances, all of which are strong in their own ways. Yes again, chef!

THIS IS ‘TOM JONES’: In the spring, PBS’s “Masterpiece” premiered a breezy and likable new version of Henry Fielding’s “Tom Jones.” It’s four episodes of farce, flawed heroism, class differences, and bawdiness. Tom, played by Solly McLeod, is an adopted boy undermined at every turn by his spoiled cousin. But he’s a winning soul, as well as a sexually curious boy, and he lives according to his own truths. One of the highlights is Hannah Waddingham from “Ted Lasso” as the conniving Lady Bellaston, who wants to get her paws on Tom. She’s funny, and predatory, and, finally, sad. It’s available on PBS “Masterpiece” through Amazon, as well as through PBS Passport.

From left: Zach Woods, John Cho, Zoë Chao, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Poppy Liu, and Vivian Wu in "The Afterparty," whose second season premieres July 12. APPLE TV+

BE PREPARED: A number of good shows are returning later this summer, so now is the time to catch up with their earlier seasons. With season two of “The Afterparty” arriving July 12 on Apple TV+, take a look at the first season, which is an imaginative, comedic take on the whodunit. The first season is set in the hours after a murder at a high school reunion, with all the suspects — played by a lively cast including Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, and Ike Barinholtz — facing questioning from Tiffany Haddish’s detective. The new season takes place after a wedding, when the groom, a cold fish played by Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley”), is found dead. Each episode revolves around one guest’s recollections, and the episode is presented in a style that matches that speaker’s personality — as a Wes Anderson movie, for example, or a black-and-white film noir.

BE MORE PREPARED: “Minx,” the fictional story of the creation of the first erotic magazine for women, is returning on July 21, now on Starz after Max decided not to renew it. Set in the 1970s, it’s a goofy, raunchy workplace comedy with a great cast led by Ophelia Lovibond as the feminist editor and Jake Johnson as the sleazy but likable porn publisher. There’s a lot of nudity in the first season, including male organs, but it’s appropriate in a story about losing the shame regarding our bodies and our desires. Also worth catching up on: “Dark Winds,” which returns to AMC for season two on July 30. Adapted from the fiction of Tony Hillerman, it follows crime-solving tribal police officers Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon).

AND THE REST: “The Full Monty,” on Hulu, is a warm eight-episode portrait of the same financially hurting community portrayed in the 1997 movie. There’s no stripping, just geezers and their kids facing life’s challenges. . . . Season two of Apple TV+’s all-star “Schmigadoon!” is tons of fun, whether you’re a lover of musical theater or not. The first season goofed on “The Sound of Music” and “Oklahoma!,” while the second round of episodes takes on “Cabaret,” “Hair,” and “Sweeney Todd.” . . . In Apple TV+’s 10-episode “The Big Door Prize,” a machine that appears at a small-town store promises to reveal a person’s true purpose. The locals are thrown into existential spirals, both amusingly and dramatically. As a skeptic, Chris O’Dowd is, as usual, charming.





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.